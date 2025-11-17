UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressed public grievances at 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow and chaired a review meeting in Sambhal, directing phased development, restoration of pilgrimage sites, and swift action on key infrastructure projects.

CM Yogi Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed public grievances and concerns during 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow on Monday. During the "Janta Darshan" meeting, CM Yogi met with women and children to listen to thier grievances, which were presented by the general public. He reviewed the written applications of several people and provided assurance of support and resolution.

Sambhal Development a Key Priority

On Sunday, the Chief Minister held a review meeting in Sambhal, assessing ongoing development works and the law-and-order situation. He directed government and district officials to develop Sambhal in a phased manner, emphasising that the district's development is a key government priority, a release said.

Phased Development Plan

In the first phase, he instructed officials to restore ancient pilgrimage sites and traditional wells. The second phase should focus on projects such as a museum and light-and-sound facilities. He also called for swift action on the construction of the District Court, jail, and PAC unit in Sambhal.

The Chief Minister reviewed the performance of several departments, including Revenue, Home, Justice, Charitable Works, PWD, Tourism-Culture, and Urban Development.

Restoration and Conservation Projects

The Chief Minister noted that Sambhal has 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 wells, and the government is working to identify and restore them. He instructed the local administration to accelerate these efforts.

Reviewing the progress on the restoration of the Mahishmati River, the Chief Minister said that rivers are lifelines and must be conserved. He instructed that restoration works be accelerated under the Namami Gange.

Review of Development Schemes

The Chief Minister reviewed projects under the Vandan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Vaishwik Nagarodaya Yojana, Funeral Site Development Scheme, Urban Water Development Scheme, Lake/Pokhar/Talaab Scheme, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Urban Development Scheme, directing that all works be completed quickly. (ANI)