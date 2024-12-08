Yogi Adityanath emphasizes saints' role in Mahakumbh's grandeur, invites participation in PM Modi's program

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the vital role of saints in Mahakumbh’s grandeur and success. He invited them to join PM Modi’s program on December 13. Saints expressed satisfaction with preparations, praising CM Yogi’s leadership, and affirmed their commitment to Mahakumbh-2025’s success.

Yogi Adityanath emphasizes saints' role in Mahakumbh's grandeur, invites participation in PM Modi's program vkp
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the grandeur and sanctity of the Mahakumbh stem from the revered saints, with the government merely supporting their efforts. During his visit to Prayagraj on Saturday, CM Yogi acknowledged the crucial role of the saint community in ensuring the success of Mahakumbh, stating that the global recognition of Sanatan culture is possible only due to their blessings and guidance.

The Chief Minister invited representatives from all 13 Akharas and other saint traditions to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mahakumbh program on December 13, where the PM will perform a puja at Sangam and inaugurate multi-crore projects for a cleaner, safer, and more organized Mahakumbh. 

Team Yogi kicks off Mahakumbh 2025 roadshow in Hyderabad

Speaking on preparations for Mahakumbh-2025, CM Yogi assured the saints that despite some delays caused by the late receding of the Ganga’s waters, the state government would meet their expectations. He emphasized the importance of collaboration with the saint community to maintain cleanliness and enhance the experience of pilgrims.

Yogi govt to enrich Mahakumbh 2025 with star-studded cultural extravaganza

The saints expressed satisfaction with the preparations, noting the proactive approach of CM Yogi and his leadership in addressing their concerns. They hailed him as a protector of Sanatan Dharma and affirmed their commitment to Mahakumbh-2025, hoping it would surpass all previous Kumbh events in grandeur and spread a message of peace worldwide.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his dedication to making Mahakumbh a grand success, acknowledging the invaluable role of saints in preserving India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

