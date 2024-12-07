Team Yogi kicks off Mahakumbh 2025 roadshow in Hyderabad

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has initiated nationwide roadshows to promote Maha Kumbh 2025 as a global symbol of Indian culture and unity. The first roadshow, held in Hyderabad, was led by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Siddharth Nath Singh, who invited people from Telangana to witness the grand spiritual festivity in Prayagraj.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 9:28 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

In a bid to make Maha Kumbh 2025 a global symbol of Indian culture and unity, the Yogi Adityanath government held its first roadshow in Hyderabad. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and former minister Siddharth Nath Singh led the grand event on Friday, calling the Maha Kumbh a "unique celebration of India's unity in diversity." They extended an invitation to the people of Telangana to join the spiritual and cultural festivity in Prayagraj and witness the magnificence of Maha Kumbh 2025.

In his speech, Maurya emphasized that Mahakumbh represents the heartbeat of India’s cultural and spiritual consciousness. He called it a vibrant tableau of the nation’s ethos, embodying the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, Samaveshi Bharat” (One India, Great India, Inclusive India). Highlighting the scale of the event, he noted that over 45 crore pilgrims, saints, ascetics, and tourists are expected to visit. The Uttar Pradesh government has already made timely and comprehensive arrangements for the grand event.  

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s direction, roadshows are being organized across all Indian states to promote Mahakumbh. Each state will host representatives, including one cabinet minister and one state minister. The first roadshow in Hyderabad also saw participation from media professionals, travel industry bloggers, and influencers.

