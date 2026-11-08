Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated Diwali in Gorakhpur by visiting Vantangiya, Nishad, and Dalit settlements. He distributed gifts to sanitation workers and praised the significant improvements in living standards for these communities.

Yogi Adityanath's Visit to Gorakhpur Communities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited settlements inhabited by the Nishad and Dalit communities in Gorakhpur, interacted with sanitation workers and distributed Diwali gifts. He also celebrated the Diwali festival with saints.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to a Vantangiya village in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said the living conditions of residents had improved significantly, with access to essential facilities and government welfare schemes. "I am currently in a Vantangiya village in Gorakhpur. Until five years ago, the condition of the people living here was truly pathetic; they were deprived of even the most basic amenities. Today, however, they have access to all essential facilities. For 70 years, they were denied basic necessities—such as roads, electricity, water, schools, and healthcare—and were kept away from the benefits of government welfare schemes. They were not even included in the electoral rolls. Today, they are registered voters, possess all necessary amenities, and are fully benefiting from various government welfare programs," he said.

Reflecting on Community Engagement

Recalling his visit earlier in the day, Adityanath said, "I had the opportunity this morning to visit settlements inhabited by the Nishad and Dalit communities. I spent time with sanitation workers there and presented them with Diwali gifts. I also had the privilege of celebrating Diwali with the saints."

Criticism of Previous Governance

He further criticised previous state governments for the condition of Vantangiya villages, alleging that their residents had been neglected for decades. "Lord Ram spent 14 years in exile; however, first the British, then the Congress, and subsequently the Samajwadi Party left you and your ancestors to wander in these forests for over a century, condemning you to a life of hardship and neglect," said CM. "There were 56 Vantangiya (forest-dwelling) villages in Uttar Pradesh that were left completely abandoned and uncared for. Although the country gained independence in 1947, these forest villages never truly attained freedom," he said.

Emphasising his government's approach to development, Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh's population of 25 crore was one family, irrespective of caste, region or economic status. "For us, Uttar Pradesh, with its population of 25 crore, is one single family, regardless of caste, region, whether in a village or a city, rich or poor. This is the difference," he added. (ANI)