On 79th Independence Day, CM Yogi Adityanath urged citizens to embrace Swadeshi, honor freedom fighters and work for a self-reliant, developed India, highlighting the nation’s military strength and industrial growth under PM Modi’s leadership.

On the auspicious occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at his official residence in Lucknow, extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state, and paid respectful tribute to the brave heroes of the freedom struggle who freed the nation from centuries of foreign rule. He said, "India’s independence is the result of the unwavering sacrifices and struggles of Mahatma Gandhi and countless revolutionaries who united the country from North to South and East to West in the fight for freedom."

In his address, CM Yogi remembered Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation; Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution; and all freedom fighters. He added, "Independence Day is not merely a celebration but also an occasion to awaken national consciousness and renew our commitment to duty. " Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is advancing rapidly towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, he said. The Constitution, now in its Amrit Kaal, has played a crucial role in upholding social justice, fraternity, and equality, binding the nation together through both favorable and challenging times. Highlighting the bravery of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor and the power of indigenous weapons like missiles and drones, CM Yogi described them as symbols of India’s self-reliance and strength.

He also underlined Uttar Pradesh’s efforts to boost local industry through the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative—branding, modern design, technology, and packaging to connect local products with markets not only in India but across the world—thus giving new momentum to the Prime Minister’s Vocal for Local campaign. He urged that adopting Swadeshi as a way of life should become a national resolution on Independence Day.

The Chief Minister also praised the civil police and other organizations for their role in strengthening the country’s internal security. He concluded by saying that Independence Day is a moment to express gratitude to the martyrs and draw inspiration for building a self-reliant India. Every citizen of Uttar Pradesh, he stressed, must remain dedicated to their duties and work towards realizing the dream of a developed nation.