On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, CM Yogi Adityanath accused Congress of causing the 1947 division through appeasement politics, praised PM Modi for reviving the history and announced rehabilitation measures for CAA beneficiaries in UP.

In Lucknow, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tore into the Congress, calling the 1947 Partition a 'dark chapter' born out of appeasement politics that shattered Sanatan Bharat’s unity and and inflicted deep wounds on the nation. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with reviving this forgotten history by declaring the day in 2021. “Today, the entire country mourns, remembering the horrors of August 14, 1947,” he said.

The Chief Minister made the statement while inaugurating an exhibition marking ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’. He toured the exhibition and urged citizens to draw lessons from history. Through digital archives, rare photographs, newspaper clippings, state records, and preserved belongings of displaced families, the exhibition vividly depicts the price of appeasement and the agony of those affected by the Partition-era violence.

CM Yogi recalled that while revolutionaries willingly embraced martyrdom for India’s freedom, Congress divided the nation in its greed for power. He alleged that the Congress’s policies led to the ethnic cleansing of Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists from places like Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan in West Pakistan. He added, "The violence claimed 15–20 lakh lives and displaced crores, marking one of the darkest episodes in history."

He further accused the then Congress government of showing complete apathy towards the displaced. “No memorials were built, no museums established for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Christians who were forced to leave their ancestral homes. Their suffering was erased from public memory,” he said.

In contrast, he praised Prime Minister Modi for granting citizenship and rehabilitation rights to refugees through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), noting that—for the first time—displaced people in Jammu & Kashmir and other regions received citizenship and began contributing to India’s development. “Congress never made any sincere effort for their rehabilitation,” he added.

Paying homage to the victims, CM Yogi announced that the Uttar Pradesh government will provide land leases and full rehabilitation to eligible families under the CAA. “We are committed to protecting their rights and ensuring their dignity,” he affirmed.

Emphasizing the importance of connecting the younger generation with history, CM Yogi said the exhibition portrays the grim reality of Partition—its massacres, riots, and forced migrations. He added that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, this initiative is both healing old wounds and awakening future generations to historical truths.

Several dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, and BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary attended the event.