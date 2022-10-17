Yoga guru Ramdev targets Bollywood, claims 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son

The Yoga guru made the allegations without basis and none of the celebrities he has named have responded. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was arrested last year in the "drugs-on-cruise" case and was cleared of any charges over lack of evidence. He was granted bail after 20 days in prison.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has once again made a controversial remark and sounded off about "Bollywood and drugs". In his speech, the yoga teacher has named Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's son that is now making rounds on social media.

Addressing the gathering at the launch of an anti-drugs campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Ramdev allegedly blamed the film industry and stars for the proliferation of drugs.

Also read: Kantara: Prabhas to Kangana Rananut to Shilpa Shetty and more share their review on Rishab Shetty's film

"Shah Rukh Khan's son (Aryan Khan) was caught doing drugs at a drug party. He went to jail. Salman Khan takes drugs. I don't know about Aamir Khan. God knows about these actors," Ramdev said, addressing a large gathering in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

"Who knows how many film stars take drugs. And actresses - even worse. In the film industry, it is drugs everywhere. There are drugs in Bollywood, drugs in politics," he railed at a three-day "Aryaveer Sammelan".

Also read: ‘I quit’, said Vaishali Takkar in her 5-page suicide note accusing Rahul Navlani of ‘physical abuse’

"Liquor is distributed during elections. We should take a vow that India must be free from every drug addiction. For this, we will launch a movement," Ramdev said.

The Yoga guru made the allegations without basis and none of the celebrities he has named have responded.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was arrested last year in the "drugs-on-cruise" case and was cleared of any charges over lack of evidence. He was granted bail after 20 days in prison.

Several film personalities were questioned in an investigation of an alleged "Bollywood-drugs nexus" after the shock death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.