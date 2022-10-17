‘I quit’, said Vaishali Takkar in her 5-page suicide note accusing Rahul Navlani of ‘physical abuse’

A day after popular television actor Vaishali Takkar allegedly committed suicide at her Saibag residence under Tejaji Nagar police station, the five-page suicide written by her has come to the fore. Vaishali was found hanging from the ceiling in her room on October 15.

In her suicide note, Vaishali Takkar accused her neighbour and former boyfriend Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha of mentally harassing her. Two of the five pages of Vaishali’s suicide letter are in possession of Asianet Newsable. As per the letter, Vaishali accused Rahul of ‘emotional and physical abuse’

Further accusing Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha of “mental torture”, Vaishali Takkar wrote in her suicide note: “Please Rahul aur uski family ko saza dil dilwaoge. Mujhe 2.5 years torture kiya hai mentally rahul aur disha ne. Warna meri aatma ko shanti nahi milegi. (Please get Rahul and his family punished. Rahul and Disha mentally tortured me for 2.5 years. Otherwise, my soul will not be able to rest in peace.)” She concluded her suicide note writing, “I quit”.

Meanwhile, the Indore police have registered a case of abetment to suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code against the two accused who have been named in Vaishali Takkar’s suicide note. According to sources, the accused, Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha, were arrested by the police on Sunday night. However, their official arrest has not yet been shown.

Meanwhile, Vaishali Takkar’s brother Neeraj said that the accused and the deceased came in contact during the lockdown. “He resides in the colony only. During the lockdown, they might have started talking. They used to go to the same gym as well. When she told us that he used to trouble her, we spoke to his family and asked them to keep their son away from her. He continued to interfere in her life. We did not consider going to the police because we thought that since he is our neighbour, he would understand it on his own.”

Vaishali Takkar’s brother further said alleged that the accused, Rahul Navlani, was constantly blackmailing her saying he would make her photos and videos public. “They must have gone out somewhere together and clicked pictures. He later used to threaten her of making those photos public,” said Neeraj, adding that the accused “used to message her on Facebook, Instagram and Facebook”, saying that he will not let her get married and would spoil her life.

The accused had reportedly sent photos and videos of Vaishali Takka to her dentist fiancé in the past, after which her engagement was called off. When her family again tried to get her engaged to someone, the family claimed that the accused used the same trick again.

Vaishali Takkar, a native of Mahidpur town in the Ujjain district, completed her studies at the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) in Indore. She was residing with her family at their Saibag residence.

The 30-year-old actor marked her acting debut after she starred in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She also went on to act in 'Sasural Simar Ka', apart from a dozen more serials.