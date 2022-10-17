Kantara: Prabhas to Kangana Rananut to Shilpa Shetty and more share their review on Rishab Shetty's film

While the film Kantara garnered immense love and support from all quarters, audiences and critics, it has also made its place in the hearts of many celebrities and prominent personalities like Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Anushka Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Rananut and many more

The action-thriller "Kantara" from Hombale films has been setting precedents for success ever since it was released, leaving the general public both astonished and stunned. While the movie received a lot of praise from the critics and the general public, it has also won the hearts of well-known stars and important figures in the country.

Now after getting accolades from celebrities like Dhanush, Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Anushka Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Rananut, Ram Gopal Varma and Madhur Bhandarkar has praised the film.

Also Read: ‘I quit’, said Vaishali Takkar in her 5-page suicide note accusing Rahul Navlani of ‘physical abuse’



Kangana Rananut writes “ Hearing exceptional things about #Kantara, so curious and intrigued about it. Can't wait to see it”.

Madhur Bhandarkar says “#Kantara is cinematic scintillating experience one should not miss, captivating background score,brilliant cinematography, Splendidly directed & flawlessly acted by @shetty_rishab,the climax gave me goosebumps with moist eyes. I am just Spellbound.Congrats to the entire team.🙏”

Ram Gopal Varma writes “Just when all Filmwallas came to the conclusion that only SUPER STARS, MASSIVE PRODUCTION VALUES and SPECTACULAR VFX can bring people to theatres , a small tiny film with no names #Kantara is breaking all the records of the BIGGIES”



Also Read: Drishyam 2 trailer: Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel?

While taking to her social media, Shilpa Shetty expressed her experience watching the film. She writes “Appreciation post for #kantara . Watched the film in the theatre..OMG! What a narrative , emotion, vibe and world.. Had goose bumps during the climax 😅 .. The POWER OF CINEMA ,transports the watcher into this world .. A world I belong to , really took me back to my roots. Without any bias , This one’s a must watch just for the sheer brilliance of story telling , performances , heart , faith and direction.

Whoa!! # @rishabshetty77 @rishabshettyfilms ,Hats off to your conviction and versatility, You have worn many hats in this project and added feathers to it too.

Enjoy the success 👏🏽🎉”



Kantara is a heartfelt movie that was developed with the intention of providing pure popular entertainment. With Kantara, an epic tale, the sandalwood industry has reached its pinnacle. One should not skip the scrumptious supper known as kantara. It is the ideal synthesis of technical prowess, cultural sophistication, and craft. It is that unique region of Southern India that you are unlikely to have seen or heard much about. And is deserving of every compliment and expression of admiration posted online.