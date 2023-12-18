Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Year Ender 2023: From Rahul Gandhi MP status to same-sex marriage, a look at major SC verdicts this year

    In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court granted rights regarding gender identity and sexual orientation to same-sex couples, leaving the recognition of their marriage to the discretion of Parliament.

    Year Ender 2023: From Rahul Gandhi MP status to same-sex marriage, a look at major SC verdicts this year AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    As the year draws to a close, it's an opportune moment to review the significant legal verdicts made by the Supreme Court. These judgments have shaped the socio-political landscape, leaving an indelible mark on the course of the year.

    Here, let's take a look at 8 such verdicts of the apex court that have left a mark on 2023.

    1. Upholding demonetisation (2016)
    The year commenced with a resounding verdict as the apex court validated the Modi-led government's demonetisation move of 2016. Dismissing 58 petitions challenging the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, a Constitution bench ruled with a 4-1 majority in favor of the Centre.

    Parliament security breach accused face charges for evidence destruction: Delhi Police files case

    2. CEC and ECs appointment order
    A landmark decision by a 5-judge Constitution bench mandated the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners through a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Chief Justice of India.

    3. Delhi LG vs AAP govt resolution
    Resolving an eight-year dispute between the Delhi government and the Central government, a unanimous decision was reached by a five-judge Constitution bench led by the Chief Justice of India. However, subsequent governmental action reversed the ruling through The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

    4. Tax exemption for Sikkim
    Granting tax exemption to Sikkim under Section 10 (26AAA) was extended to all Sikkimese people by the Supreme Court. This encompassed individuals who settled in the state before its merger with India in 1975.

    5. Rahul Gandhi's MP status reinstated
    In August, the Supreme Court stayed the Surat court's conviction against Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case, reinstating his status as a Lok Sabha MP.

    Meme fest celebrates 'unknown man' who reportedly 'poisoned' Dawood Ibrahim

    6. Decision on 26-week pregnancy termination
    A plea for termination of a pregnancy beyond 26 weeks due to the woman's illness was rejected by a three-judge bench, citing the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act's limitations.

    7. Same-sex marriage and rights
    In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court granted rights regarding gender identity and sexual orientation to same-sex couples, leaving the recognition of their marriage to the discretion of Parliament.

    8. Validating abrogation of Article 370
    A five-judge Constitution bench validated the Centre's 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, while affirming the constitutionality of creating Ladakh as a Union Territory.

    SFI Vs Kerala Governor: Left-backed students' outfit puts up banners across campuses

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Sabarimala to provide free Wi-Fi services to Ayyappa devotees rkn

    Kerala: Sabarimala to provide free Wi-Fi services to Ayyappa devotees

    Parliament security breach accused face charges for evidence destruction: Delhi Police files case AJR

    Parliament security breach accused face charges for evidence destruction: Delhi Police files case

    Dubai cylinder explosion: 25-year-old man from Kerala succumbs to injuries taking toll to 4 rkn

    Dubai cylinder explosion: 25-year-old man from Kerala succumbs to injuries taking toll to 4

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-748 December 18 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-748 December 18 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Meme fest erupts over reports of Dawood Ibrahim in critical condition in Karachi hospital

    Meme fest celebrates 'unknown man' who reportedly 'poisoned' Dawood Ibrahim

    Recent Stories

    100 murals to 350 pillars: Amazing trivia about Ayodhya Ram Mandir anr

    100 murals to 350 pillars: Amazing trivia about Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    How much did Shah Rukh Khan charge for 'Dunki' and Prabhas for 'Salaar'? Details here RKK

    How much did Shah Rukh Khan charge for 'Dunki' and Prabhas for 'Salaar'? Details here

    Kerala: Sabarimala to provide free Wi-Fi services to Ayyappa devotees rkn

    Kerala: Sabarimala to provide free Wi-Fi services to Ayyappa devotees

    Football ISL 2023-24: Lobera urges continued improvement despite Odisha FC's win over Hyderabad FC; WATCH highlights osf

    ISL 2023-24: Lobera urges continued improvement despite Odisha FC's win over Hyderabad FC; WATCH highlights

    ipl 2024 auction who is mallika sagar the first woman auctioneer set to make history in Dubai marquee event replaces Hugh Edmeades snt

    Mallika Sagar makes IPL history: All about the first woman auctioneer set to lead 2024 auction in Dubai

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon