    Parliament security breach accused face charges for evidence destruction: Delhi Police files case

    The investigation involved recording of statements from the families of the accused individuals. Simultaneously, fragments of damaged and incinerated mobile phones were reportedly recovered in Nagaur, Rajasthan, marking a pivotal turn in the ongoing probe.

    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    In the aftermath of the unprecedented breach of Parliament's security, the Delhi Police has swiftly escalated its investigative measures. Just four days after the incident, the law enforcement teams accelerated their efforts, delving into key aspects of the case.

    Conducting searches within the residences of the accused, the police collected statements from their relatives, aiming to unravel more threads in this complex web of events.

    Meanwhile, the police bolstered the FIR against the accused by incorporating IPC sections relevant to the obliteration of evidence. Additionally, charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, associated with terrorism, were invoked against the implicated individuals.

    One of the key breakthroughs in the investigation stemmed from the recovery of mobile phone fragments, a lead facilitated by Lalit Jha, among the six individuals apprehended by the police in connection to the case.

    Following leads and information provided by Jha, a team from Delhi Police's Special Cell accompanied him to Nagaur in Rajasthan, shedding more light on the sequence of events leading up to the breach.

    The arrests, comprising Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat, all allegedly involved in the security breach, has continued to expand.

    The sequence of events that transpired during the breach, including individuals leaping into the Lok Sabha chamber and releasing smoke canisters. As the investigation progresses, authorities remain vigilant, considering the possibility of external influences or handlers who might have manipulated the accused by invoking the legacy of revolutionary leader Shaheed Bhagat Singh to orchestrate the breach in Parliament security.

    Dubai cylinder explosion: 25-year-old man from Kerala succumbs to injuries taking toll to 4

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-748 December 18 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Meme fest celebrates 'unknown man' who reportedly 'poisoned' Dawood Ibrahim

    SFI Vs Kerala Governor: Left-backed students' outfit puts up banners across campuses

    Thane: IAS officer's son, accused on running car over Social Media influencer, arrested by Mumbai Police

    Car rams into US President's security detail while Bidens were leaving campaign headquarters (WATCH)

    Dubai cylinder explosion: 25-year-old man from Kerala succumbs to injuries taking toll to 4

    Varun Dhawan gets injured while shooting for upcoming film, shares update on swollen leg

    'Dunki' REVIEW: Will Shah Rukh Khan's last film of 2023 be a hit like Jawan and Pathaan? Read this

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-748 December 18 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

