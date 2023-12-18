Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SFI Vs Kerala Governor: Left-backed students' outfit puts up banners across campuses

    The SFI has locked horns with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as they continue to raise banners against him across the campuses in the state. The Governor will inaugurate a seminar on Calicut University campus at about 3:30 PM.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 9:25 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Students' Federation of India (SFI), the Left-backed students' union continues to protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor. The Governor arrived at the Calicut University on Saturday (Dec 16) and before his arrival, the SFI had erected black banners against him. The police forced the SFI to remove such banners from the campuses.

    Now, the SFI is raising banners on all the campuses of Kerala in protest against the removal of banners at Calicut University. The banners remind Governor 'This is Kerala'. A social media campaign called 'Sanghi Governor Go Back' has also been launched. 

    'Mr. Chancellor, your allegiance should be to the University and not to the Sangh Parivar' read the banner that has been raised in Thiruvananthapuram Sanskrit College. The banner of SFI which appeared at the main gate of NSS College, Pandalam this morning states that the chancellor will be taught the constitution in the street.

    After removing the banners raised by the SFI against the Governor at the University of Calicut, SFI activists again raised the banner on the campus last night. At night, Governor Arif Muhammad Khan ordered the police to remove the banners. Following this incident, SFI workers under the leadership of SFI state secretary PM Arsho reached the campus with slogans and raised banners.

    Khan seized control of the situation and gave the police the order to take down the banners. However, if the banners were taken down, SFI vowed to put them back up. In addition, if the SFI's banners were taken down, they threatened to destroy the makeshift arch that was built to greet the governor. On Sunday night, SFI posted additional banners with much more caustic language when the police removed the ones that had been previously erected.

    Meanwhile, an unusual news report from Raj Bhavan came with a strong allegation against the Chief Minister. The Governor accused the Chief Minister of being behind SFI's black banner against Calicut University. The banner cannot be hoisted near the guest house where the Governor resides without the Chief Minister's direction. The press release said that this was the beginning of the collapse of the constitutional systems in the state. 

    On Monday, the Governor will inaugurate a seminar on campus at about 3:30 PM. During his three days on the university campus, he will only be attending this official programme. The Governor will return at 8 PM to Thiruvananthapuram from the guesthouse following the session. Up until then, there will be strict security on campus.
     

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
