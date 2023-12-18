Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Meme fest celebrates 'unknown man' who reportedly 'poisoned' Dawood Ibrahim

    Despite the absence of official confirmation regarding Dawood's purported hospitalization in Karachi, social media users swiftly engaged in jubilation over the identity of the 'unknown man' supposedly responsible for 'poisoning' India's most sought-after fugitive.

    Meme fest erupts over reports of Dawood Ibrahim in critical condition in Karachi hospital
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    As soon as reports of India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim being in critical condition after being allegedly poisoned in Pakistan emerged, social media went into a frenzy with celebratory memes. Even though there is no official confirmation of the underworld don being rushed to a hospital in Karachi, social media users were quick to celebrate the 'unknown man' who allegedly 'poisoned' India's most wanted fugitive.

    Let us take a look at some of them.

    According to reports from various media sources in Pakistan, there are conflicting narratives regarding the health status of Dawood Ibrahim. Some sources suggest that he was allegedly poisoned by someone close to him, resulting in his deteriorating health. As a response, he was rushed to a hospital in Karachi, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. These reports indicate that Dawood's condition is critical, and security measures around him have been heightened.

    Contrary to these claims, other media outlets in Pakistan have dismissed the reports as groundless and fabricated. They assert that Dawood is in good health and residing securely in his safe house in Karachi. Additionally, these sources accuse India of deliberately spreading false rumours about Dawood's health, alleging that it is a tactic to sow panic and confusion among his associates and supporters.

    Dawood Ibrahim is globally recognized as one of the most wanted terrorists. He stands accused of masterminding the 1993 Mumbai blasts, an event that resulted in the loss of more than 250 lives and left thousands injured. Beyond terrorism, Dawood is implicated in various criminal activities such as drug trafficking, money laundering, extortion, and arms smuggling. He is believed to have close ties with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.

    India has persistently sought Dawood's extradition from Pakistan, providing substantial evidence of his presence and activities in the country. Despite India's efforts, Pakistan consistently denies harbouring Dawood and insists that he is not within its territorial boundaries. In a bid to bring Dawood to justice, India has issued a $25 million bounty on his head and has urged the international community to exert pressure on Pakistan for his surrender.

    Dawood Ibrahim 'hospitalised' in Karachi: Meme fest explodes as India's most wanted reportedly poisoned

    India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned by unknown people'; hospitalised in Karachi: Reports

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SFI Vs Kerala Governor: Left-backed students' outfit puts up banners across campuses anr

    SFI Vs Kerala Governor: Left-backed students' outfit puts up banners across campuses

    Thane IAS officer's son, accused on running car over Social Media influencer arrested by Mumbai Police

    Thane: IAS officer's son, accused on running car over Social Media influencer, arrested by Mumbai Police

    Lashkar-e-Taiba recruiter Habibullah killed by 'unknown gunmen' in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Report

    Lashkar-e-Taiba recruiter Habibullah killed by 'unknown gunmen' in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Report

    COVID variant scare in Kerala: High-level meeting to be held to assess situation; cautions people rkn

    COVID variant scare in Kerala: High-level meeting to be held to assess situation; cautions people

    Heavy rainfall hits Tamil Nadu schools colleges shut several trains cancelled gcw

    Heavy rainfall hits Tamil Nadu; schools & colleges shut, several trains cancelled

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 12 to launch in India on THIS date Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus 12 to launch in India on THIS date; Here's what you can expect

    Animal box office: Ranbir Kapoor's movie crosses Rs 500 crore in India on Day 17 RBA

    'Animal' box office: Ranbir Kapoor's movie crosses Rs 500 crore in India on Day 17

    SFI Vs Kerala Governor: Left-backed students' outfit puts up banners across campuses anr

    SFI Vs Kerala Governor: Left-backed students' outfit puts up banners across campuses

    Thane IAS officer's son, accused on running car over Social Media influencer arrested by Mumbai Police

    Thane: IAS officer's son, accused on running car over Social Media influencer, arrested by Mumbai Police

    Exposed biggest Hamas tunnel discovered near border crossing at Erez says Israel WATCH gcw

    'Biggest Hamas tunnel' discovered near border crossing at Erez, says Israel (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon