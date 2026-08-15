BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, of disrespecting the national song Vande Mataram during an event. The BJP has demanded an apology, a charge the Congress party has denied.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday slammed the Congress party for allegedly 'disrespecting' the national song Vande Mataram, claiming that party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and others were "not attentive" while the song was being played. While the Congress party has denied any interruptions or any disrespect was done to the song, the BJP leader has demanded an apology and clarification from the party over the row.

BJP Demands Apology

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi demanded an apology from Congress for allegedly 'disrespecting' Vande Mataram at Congress' I-Day event "This shows the utter disrespect by the Congress party towards the national song Vande Mataram. This shows that the Congress party has not yet wholeheartedly accepted the full form of Vande Mataram," he added.

Condemning the alleged 'deplorable' act, Trivedi added, "We strongly condemn this deplorable act by the top leadership of the Congress Party, and we urge an apology from the Congress Party and a clarification from them."

Amit Malviya's Allegations

Earlier today, BJP's Amit Malviya also claimed that Sonia Gandhi allegedly got "agitated" after the initial stanzas of the national song were sung at the event and asked for the rendition to be stopped, and Rahul Gandhi also signalled the end of the song. However, they were informed that it would continue, and the full rendition of Vande Mataram was subsequently sung at the event.

"For the first time, the entire 'Vande Mataram' was sung at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day. After the initial stanzas of Vande Mataram were sung, Sonia Gandhi became agitated and asked for the rendition to be stopped rather than played in full. Rahul Gandhi too appeared to signal that it should end. They were told to let it continue," he Malviya said.

Congress Denies Disrespect

However, the Congress asserted that Sonia Gandhi's actions had nothing to do with the national song played at the venue. The party maintained that she was merely trying to ensure that the correct arrangements for Vande Mataram were sung properly in the event. (ANI)