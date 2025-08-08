Heavy monsoon rains have pushed Yamuna River above danger mark. Ganga River has also swelled up. Parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have flooded while Himachal Pradesh reports 202 deaths and Rs 1,905.5 crore loss this season.

Yamuna River has crossed the danger mark in the National Capital. On Friday, visuals of the swelled river flowing above the danger mark were widely shared on social media with many expressing concerns of flooding in the areas near the riverbank. The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi rose to 204.79 metres at 7 am on Thursday, crossing the warning mark of 204.50 metres. Officials said this is the highest level of the season so far. Visuals from city's Loha Pul showed water flowing above the danger mark. Continuous monsoon rainfall is behind the rise, causing flooding and waterlogging in several areas.

Heavy rainfall triggers floods in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj is facing a flood situation after days of heavy rain. Waterlogging and overflowing drains have badly affected normal life. The Ganga River in Varanasi also swelled close to the danger mark, reaching 69.98 metres on Saturday, just short of the 71.26-metre danger level. Floodwaters touched the top of Tulsi Ghat, and boat operations on the river have been banned until further notice.

Rising river levels in Uttarakhand

In Rishikesh, continuous heavy rain has caused the Ganga's water to rise near Parmarth Niketan Ashram. The water has reached the idol of Lord Shiva at the ashram’s Aarti Sthal, a rare sight during the monsoon. Meanwhile, after the heavy rains and landslides due to cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali area, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is inspecting the situation on the ground for last 3 days. He has been closely monitoring the rescue operations.

Himachal Pradesh reports high monsoon rain death toll

Himachal Pradesh has reported 202 deaths between June 20 and August 6, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Of these, 108 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and electrocutions. Another 91 deaths occurred in road accidents during the same period. The SDMA said the state has suffered a loss of over Rs 1,905.5 crore this monsoon season. As per the 'Daily Report on Landslide Monitoring' dated August 7, out of the 21 sites it monitored, 11 locations were identified to have moderate landslide activity. The report added that 9 sites were low-risk.

Situation being closely monitored

Authorities in Delhi and across states are on high alert as rivers in several regions continue to rise. The Central Water Commission is monitoring water levels and warning residents to stay away from swollen rivers and flooded areas. Officials have urged people to follow safety instructions and avoid unnecessary travel in affected districts.