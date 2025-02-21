Alka Lamba's 'photo op' jibe on Yamuna cleanup sparks sharp retort from Delhi minister Manjinder Sirsa

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa hit out at Congress leader Alka Lamba over her 'photo-op' remark on the Yamuna cleaning efforts. Sirsa said that Congress' 'mentality' led its leaders to make such statements.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday hit out at Congress leader Alka Lamba over her 'photo-op' remark on the Yamuna cleaning efforts. Sirsa said that Congress' 'mentality' led its leaders to make such statements.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Two types of people go to temples: ones who have faith and the ones who go to steal 'chappals'... The ones who go to steal chappals think that everyone is there to do the same. It is not Congress's or AAP's fault; it is their mentality..."

"I may not be able to take the charge today as we have a lot of meetings lined up. The CM has called for a meeting to discuss how to reduce pollution, free subsidies for women, and gas cylinders. I will take charge tomorrow," he added.

The former Delhi MLA, Alka Lamba, yesterday congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying that she has a huge responsibility since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains in power in the centre and the state.

Earlier, taking a dig at the BJP, Lamba said that the cleaning of the Yamuna River by machines was merely for photo opportunities.

"I congratulate her (Rekha Gupta) as she has a huge responsibility now. They (BJP) keep promising; also, they have been in power at the centre. All the 7 MLAs of Delhi are from BJP. Let's see what they do to clean Yamuna now, as they are in power in Delhi as well. For now, I think all the machines cleaning Yamuna and everything there is being done just for photo ops," Lamba told ANI.

Yamuna pollution was one of the significant issues in the recently held assembly election.

Notably, Manjinder Singh Sira, BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden has been entrusted with the Food and Supplies, Forest and Environment, and Industries departments.

Meanwhile, the newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude while meeting supporters on Friday and said that the Delhi government approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which the AAP 'blocked,' in the first cabinet meeting itself.

The Delhi Chief Minister also talked about the further issues that will be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meetings.

Speaking to mediapersons, Gupta said, "In the cabinet meeting yesterday, we approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which was blocked by the AAP. The scheme will soon be in the public domain... Today, we have called the PWD and Jal Board officials for a meeting with the cabinet. We will take over the issue of potholes."

CM Rekha Gupta also interacted with people, as a large number of them gathered outside her residence in Shalimar Bagh to greet her on Friday. People came with garlands and flower bouquets to congratulate her.

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the ninth Delhi Chief Minister at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 20.

