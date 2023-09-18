Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Yamraj' waiting for you: UP CM Yogi Adityanath sends chilling warning to those harassing women

    Speaking at an event where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 76 projects worth Rs 343 crore in the district, CM Adityanath emphasized the importance of a robust legal system to maintain law and order. He underscored that the law should not be misused to disrupt the system.

    Yamraj waiting for you: UP CM Yogi Adityanath sends chilling warning to those harassing women AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 9:48 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (September 18) delivered a stern warning stating that 'Yamraj,' the deity of death, would await those who commit crimes such as harassing women in the state. His statement comes in response to a tragic incident where a girl student lost her life after two motorcycle-borne individuals attempted to molest her by pulling her 'dupatta,' causing her to fall off her bicycle and be run over by another motorcyclist in Ambedkarnagar.

    The shocking incident occurred on a Friday, and the three accused were arrested on Saturday night. During their arrest, two of the accused sustained gunshot wounds while one suffered a leg fracture while attempting to escape from custody on Sunday.

    Parliament's special 5-day session to begin today: 4 important bills to take center stage

    Speaking at an event where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 76 projects worth Rs 343 crore in the district, CM Adityanath emphasized the importance of a robust legal system to maintain law and order. He underscored that the law should not be misused to disrupt the system.

    The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh has frequently highlighted the Adityanath government's achievements in maintaining law and order in the state.

    In the CCTV footage of the tragic incident, the victim, a class 11 student, and another girl can be seen riding their bicycles when a speeding motorcycle approaches them from behind. The pillion rider of the motorcycle pulls the girl's dupatta as they pass by her, causing her to lose balance and fall to the ground. Tragically, she was run over by another motorist who was coming from behind.

    PM Modi receives heartfelt hug from Tamil Nadu net maker during Vishwakarma scheme launch | WATCH

    The arrested accused have been identified as Sehbaz and his brother Arbaz, who pulled the girl's dupatta, while the third accused, Faisal, ran over the girl. Authorities are still investigating any potential connections between the accused brothers and Faisal.

    The accused face charges under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), along with relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 9:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Police jeep meets with accident; eyewitnesses allege cop was drunk rkn

    Kerala: Police jeep meets with accident; eyewitnesses allege cop was drunk

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-736 September 18 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-736 September 18 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    New Parliament: 10 women MPs share memories of old building

    New Parliament: 10 women MPs share memories of old building

    Parliament special 5-day session to begin today: 4 important bills to take center stage AJR

    Parliament's special 5-day session to begin today: 4 important bills to take center stage

    Nipah outbreak: Online classes begin for educational institutions in Kozhikode rkn

    Nipah outbreak: Online classes begin for educational institutions in Kozhikode

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Get into the celebrations with these grooving Bollywood songs ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Get into the celebrations with these grooving Bollywood songs

    Cricket Marco Jansen's heroic five-wicket haul clinches series win for South Africa osf

    Marco Jansen's heroic five-wicket haul clinches series win for South Africa

    Kerala: Police jeep meets with accident; eyewitnesses allege cop was drunk rkn

    Kerala: Police jeep meets with accident; eyewitnesses allege cop was drunk

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-736 September 18 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-736 September 18 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    New Parliament: 10 women MPs share memories of old building

    New Parliament: 10 women MPs share memories of old building

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon