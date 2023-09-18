Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parliament's special 5-day session to begin today: 4 important bills to take center stage

    As Parliament convenes for this special session, all eyes are on the deliberations and outcomes regarding these critical pieces of legislation that will shape India's governance and policies in the coming months.

    Parliament special 5-day session to begin today: 4 important bills to take center stage AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    The five-day special parliamentary session, set to commence on Monday, September 18, is poised to be closely watched as the central government charts its legislative course. The agenda for this special session comprises four crucial bills, notably excluding the highly debated 'One Nation, One Election' bill.

    While 'One Nation, One Election' isn't on the docket, four significant bills have been slated for consideration and passage in both Houses. These bills include the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023; the Post Office Bill, 2023; and the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

    PM Modi receives heartfelt hug from Tamil Nadu net maker during Vishwakarma scheme launch | WATCH

    Among these, the first two have already secured passage in the Rajya Sabha on August 3 and will now be deliberated in the Lok Sabha during this special session. Conversely, the remaining two bills will be the focus of discussions in the Rajya Sabha.

    This special parliamentary session is expected to be characterized by intense debates and deliberations, particularly concerning the proposed bills. While 'One Nation, One Election' hasn't found a place on the legislative agenda this time, the slated bills hold considerable significance for various sectors.

    These bills signify the government's determination to introduce essential reforms, addressing issues and concerns that have been in the spotlight. As Parliament convenes for this special session, all eyes are on the deliberations and outcomes regarding these critical pieces of legislation that will shape India's governance and policies in the coming months.

    PM Modi a global leader, established corruption-free governance model: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nipah outbreak: Online classes begin for educational institutions in Kozhikode rkn

    Nipah outbreak: Online classes begin for educational institutions in Kozhikode

    PM Modi receives heartfelt hug from Tamil Nadu net maker during Vishwakarma scheme launch WATCH AJR

    PM Modi receives heartfelt hug from Tamil Nadu net maker during Vishwakarma scheme launch | WATCH

    Kerala News LIVE 18 September 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Loka Kerala Sabha: CM, team seek permission from Centre to travel to Saudi Arabia next month

    PM Modi a global leader, established corruption-free governance model: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar vkp

    PM Modi a global leader, established corruption-free governance model: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar

    Nepalese family tragic death in Bengaluru, cause of death uncertain; probe on vkp

    Nepalese family tragic death in Bengaluru, cause of death uncertain; probe on

    Recent Stories

    Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's PDA during music concert in Omaha goes viral; watch RBA

    Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's PDA during music concert in Omaha goes viral; watch

    Nipah outbreak: Online classes begin for educational institutions in Kozhikode rkn

    Nipah outbreak: Online classes begin for educational institutions in Kozhikode

    Petrol diesel prices today: Check September 18 fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and other cities AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices today: Check September 18 fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and other cities

    Is Zareen Khan in trouble? Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against actress in cheating case RBA

    Is Zareen Khan in trouble? Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against actress in cheating case

    PM Modi receives heartfelt hug from Tamil Nadu net maker during Vishwakarma scheme launch WATCH AJR

    PM Modi receives heartfelt hug from Tamil Nadu net maker during Vishwakarma scheme launch | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon