Parliament's special 5-day session to begin today: 4 important bills to take center stage

The five-day special parliamentary session, set to commence on Monday, September 18, is poised to be closely watched as the central government charts its legislative course. The agenda for this special session comprises four crucial bills, notably excluding the highly debated 'One Nation, One Election' bill.

While 'One Nation, One Election' isn't on the docket, four significant bills have been slated for consideration and passage in both Houses. These bills include the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023; the Post Office Bill, 2023; and the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

Among these, the first two have already secured passage in the Rajya Sabha on August 3 and will now be deliberated in the Lok Sabha during this special session. Conversely, the remaining two bills will be the focus of discussions in the Rajya Sabha.

This special parliamentary session is expected to be characterized by intense debates and deliberations, particularly concerning the proposed bills. While 'One Nation, One Election' hasn't found a place on the legislative agenda this time, the slated bills hold considerable significance for various sectors.

These bills signify the government's determination to introduce essential reforms, addressing issues and concerns that have been in the spotlight. As Parliament convenes for this special session, all eyes are on the deliberations and outcomes regarding these critical pieces of legislation that will shape India's governance and policies in the coming months.

