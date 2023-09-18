Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi receives heartfelt hug from Tamil Nadu net maker during Vishwakarma scheme launch | WATCH

    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 8:14 AM IST

    In a poignant moment, skilled fishing net maker K Palanivel shared an emotional hug with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vishwakarma Scheme event. This heartfelt interaction took place during the launch of the "PM Vishwakarma" scheme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

    The "PM Vishwakarma" scheme, fully funded by the Union government with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore, aims to provide comprehensive support to traditional artisans and craftsmen. Under this initiative, Vishwakarmas will be registered free of charge through Common Services Centres, utilizing the biometric-based PM Vishwakarma portal.

    The scheme was officially launched by Prime Minister Modi on Sunday, September 17, at the India International Convention and Expo Centre in the National Capital, marking a significant step in empowering traditional artisans and promoting their craftsmanship.

    Under the Pradhan Mantri Vishakarma scheme, traditional craftsmen will be enrolled on the PM Vishwakarma portal, facilitated by biometric verification. Each artisan will receive a unique ID card and a coveted PM Vishwakarma certificate.

    As part of the scheme, artisans will have the opportunity to undergo both basic and advanced skill training and will be eligible for a toolkit incentive amounting to Rs 15,000. They will also have access to free credit support, extending up to Rs 1 lakh, without the need for collateral.

    Additionally, a second tranche of credit support, totaling Rs 2 lakh, will be available at a highly favorable 5% interest rate. This comprehensive scheme aims to empower and uplift traditional craftsmen while ensuring the sustainability of India's cultural heritage.

