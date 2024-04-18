Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Not in India at time of incident': Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan to court in sexual harassment case

    The application argues for a detailed investigation into Singh's claims of being abroad when the incident purportedly took place. The application also demanded that the Delhi Police produce the Call Detail Record (CDR).

    Wrestlers sexual harassment case: Court defers framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    A Delhi court has deferred framing charges against BJP MP and former wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers. The decision to defer came after Singh submitted an application seeking further examination of evidence concerning his whereabouts on the alleged date of the incident, September 7, 2022.  Brij Bhushan claimed he was not in India when the event happened in a new appeal he filed at the Rouse Avenue Court.

    Several Indian women wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had accused Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual assault. Delhi Police had registered a case against the former WFI chief. 

    Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to lady with purpose to insult her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC were the charges that the Delhi Police had filed against Bhushan on June 15, 2023. However, he was granted bail on July 20, 2023. The Delhi court had also suspended WFI additional secretary Vinod Tomar on the same day. 

    The Union Sports Ministry received a notice from the Delhi High Court on April 9 in response to a plea by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) contesting the suspension.  The HC sought the central government's response in four weeks. The matter will  be heard on May 28.

    On December 24, 2023, the central government had suspended the WFI, three days after the Federation conducted its election. Brij Bhushan's close aide Sanjay Singh was elected its president in the election.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 1:16 PM IST
