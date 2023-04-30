Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Unstable governments can't have vision,' says PM Modi in Kolar

    Karnataka Election 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the crowd in three public meetings which are scheduled at Kolar, Channapatna and Belur. He will also hold a road show in Mysuru, Karnataka on Sunday evening, before leaving the state.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Unstable governments can't have vision,' says PM Modi in Kolar AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 30) set foot in the southern state to campaign for the BJP which is aiming to retain the power. Today is his second day of his ninth visit to Karnataka and will hold multiple public meetings and a road show. 

    The Prime Minister will also address the crowd in three public meetings which are scheduled at Kolar, Channapatna and Belur. He will also hold a road show in Mysuru, Karnataka on Sunday evening, before leaving the state.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Cong will come to power; BJP's 'Operation Lotus' won't be successful,' says MB Patil

    Addressing the gathering in Kolar, PM Modi said, "Today's gathering will make Congress and JDS lose sleep. Both parties are the biggest hindrance in the process of development. The public has clean-bowled them. We have to save the people of Karnataka from the corrupt govt of Congress and JD(S)."

    "Unstable governments can't have a vision. During the Congress regime, the world was hopeless of India, but as soon as BJP came to power, the world now looked up to India as a bright spot. Karnataka has decided to elect BJP. The double-engine govt is very important in the state for continuous development. During Congress and JDS rule the development pace slowed down," PM Modi said.

    100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: 'This radio programme has become my spiritual journey,' says PM Modi

    "This election of Karnataka is not just to make MLA, Minister or Chief Minister for the coming 5 years, this election is to strengthen the foundation of the roadmap of a developed India in the coming 25 years," PM Modi further added.

    On Saturday, PM Modi held a 5.6-kilometer road show in north Bengaluru. He covered Magadi Road, Nice junction and Sumanahalli in the city and huge number of supporters were seen on both sides of the road.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress will come to power; BJP's 'Operation Lotus' won't be successful,' says MB Patil

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Cong will come to power; BJP's 'Operation Lotus' won't be successful,' says MB Patil

    100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: 'This radio programme has become my spiritual journey,' says PM Modi AJR

    100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: 'This radio programme has become my spiritual journey,' says PM Modi

    Mann ki Baat 100 live updates Prime Minister radio broadcast highlights AJR

    Mann ki Baat 100 live updates: 'Mann Ki Baat allowed me to connect with people', says PM Modi

    Punjab 9 killed, many feared trapped after gas leak in Ludhiana factory AJR

    Punjab: 9 killed, many feared trapped after gas leak in Ludhiana factory

    Mann ki Baat 100th episode: Activist lauds PM Modi's call for 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign; check details AJR

    Mann ki Baat 100th episode: Activist lauds PM Modi's call for 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign; check details

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, KKR vs GT: How is Hardik Pandya leading the way for Gujarat Titans? Vijay Shankar illustrates post-win versus Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    IPL 2023: How is Hardik Pandya leading the way for Gujarat Titans? Vijay Shankar illustrates

    Met Gala 2023: Will Alia Bhatt's cat 'Edward' walk the red carpet? Here's what we know RBA

    Met Gala 2023: Will Alia Bhatt's cat 'Edward' walk the red carpet? Here's what we know

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress will come to power; BJP's 'Operation Lotus' won't be successful,' says MB Patil

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Cong will come to power; BJP's 'Operation Lotus' won't be successful,' says MB Patil

    Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Neetu Kapoor drops throwback picture remembering her late husband ADC

    Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Neetu Kapoor drops throwback picture remembering her late husband

    IPL 2023, MI vs RR: Is Rohit Sharma looking to go on a short rest? Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher replies ahead of Rajasthan Royals contest-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is Rohit Sharma looking to go on a short rest? Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher replies

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon