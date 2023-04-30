Karnataka Election 2023: 'Unstable governments can't have vision,' says PM Modi in Kolar

Karnataka Election 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the crowd in three public meetings which are scheduled at Kolar, Channapatna and Belur. He will also hold a road show in Mysuru, Karnataka on Sunday evening, before leaving the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 30) set foot in the southern state to campaign for the BJP which is aiming to retain the power. Today is his second day of his ninth visit to Karnataka and will hold multiple public meetings and a road show.

The Prime Minister will also address the crowd in three public meetings which are scheduled at Kolar, Channapatna and Belur. He will also hold a road show in Mysuru, Karnataka on Sunday evening, before leaving the state.

Addressing the gathering in Kolar, PM Modi said, "Today's gathering will make Congress and JDS lose sleep. Both parties are the biggest hindrance in the process of development. The public has clean-bowled them. We have to save the people of Karnataka from the corrupt govt of Congress and JD(S)."

"Unstable governments can't have a vision. During the Congress regime, the world was hopeless of India, but as soon as BJP came to power, the world now looked up to India as a bright spot. Karnataka has decided to elect BJP. The double-engine govt is very important in the state for continuous development. During Congress and JDS rule the development pace slowed down," PM Modi said.

"This election of Karnataka is not just to make MLA, Minister or Chief Minister for the coming 5 years, this election is to strengthen the foundation of the roadmap of a developed India in the coming 25 years," PM Modi further added.

On Saturday, PM Modi held a 5.6-kilometer road show in north Bengaluru. He covered Magadi Road, Nice junction and Sumanahalli in the city and huge number of supporters were seen on both sides of the road.