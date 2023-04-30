Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine Defence Ministry's 'Maa Kali' illustration irks netizens; check details

    Reacting to the objectionable illustration, social media users were aghast at the fact that the official handle of Ukraine's Defense Ministry chose to mock Hindu religious beliefs without any provocation.

    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 3:16 PM IST

     The Twitter of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense on Sunday (April 30) kicked up a controversy after it posted sketch which allegedly depicted Goddess Kali in an objectionable manner. "Work of art," it said in a tweet.

    The 'Defense of Ukraine' handle posted an illustration of the Hindu deity, Goddess Kali, was shown having an 'upskirt moment' similar to Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe.

    Reacting to the objectionable illustration, social media users were aghast at the fact that the official handle of Ukraine's Defense Ministry chose to mock Hindu religious beliefs without any provocation. The artwork bore an uncanny resemblance to the Hindu deity in terms of the blue skin colour, wreath of skulls and the typical 'tongue struck out' pose.

    In a tweet, a user said, "Shame on you for making such cartoons and insulting our faith! Utterly disgusting attempt."

    "I am absolutely appalled to see the Ukrainian defence handle mocking Maa Kali, a revered Hindu goddess. This is a gross display of insensitivity and ignorance. I urge them to take down the offensive content and issue an apology. Respect for all religions and beliefs is paramount," a Twitter user said.

    Another social media siad, "Utterly shameful that an arm of the national government is indulging in such insensitive activities. You will lose whatever little credibility you have. Utterly shameful conduct."

    Another user called upon Twitter support to intervene for mocking religious sentiments. "Officially this must be condemned and strict action taken against this person/institution," a Twitter user said.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2023, 3:17 PM IST
