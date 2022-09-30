Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'World's largest safari' to be developed in Gurugram, Nuh over 10,000 acres

    The Aravalli mountain range is home to numerous bird, wild animal, and butterfly species. According to a Haryana government statement, 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 29 species of aquatic creatures and reptiles, and 57 species of butterflies were discovered in the Aravalli range during a study a few years ago.

    Worlds largest safari to be developed in Gurugram Nuh over 10000 acres gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

    Haryana to create the world's largest forest safari park in the Aravalli range, according to a statement issued by the state government. Gurugram and Nuh districts would be served by the 10,000-acre safari park. "This will be the world's largest such project," it claimed. At present, Sharjah is home to the largest curated safari park outside Africa. Opened in February 2022, the Sharjah Safari covers an area of about 2,000 acres.

    "The proposed Aravalli park would be five times larger and would include a large herpetarium (a zoological exhibition space for reptiles and amphibians), bird park, four zones for big cats, a large area for herbivores, an area for exotic animal birds, an underwater world, nature trails, visitors, tourism zones, botanical gardens, biomes, equatorial, tropical, coastal, desert, and so on," the government said.

    Also Read | Aravalli Biodiversity Park becomes India's first OECM site, park's curator speaks about the journey

    According to the state administration, Union Minister for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Sharjah Safari in this respect.  On Wednesday, Manohar Khattar arrived in Dubai for a one-day visit.  According to him, the Jungle Safari programme would not only enhance tourism but also give job chances for local locals.

    "The Jungle safari project of Haryana would be a joint project of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Haryana government. Under the scheme, the central government will also provide funds to Haryana for the project," said Khattar.

    Also Read | Delhi Court grants bail to ex-JNU student Sharjeel Imam in 2019 sedition case

    The chief minister went on to say that the Central Zoo Authority had conducted an appraisal of the location and agreed on the technical feasibility of establishing such a park. The Aravalli mountain range is home to numerous bird, wild animal, and butterfly species. According to a Haryana government statement, 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 29 species of aquatic creatures and reptiles, and 57 species of butterflies were discovered in the Aravalli range during a study a few years ago.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Court grants bail to ex-JNU student Sharjeel Imam in 2019 sedition case - adt

    Delhi Court grants bail to ex-JNU student Sharjeel Imam in 2019 sedition case

    Supreme Court approves lion sculpture installed atop new Parliament; dismisses PIL

    Supreme Court approves lion sculpture installed atop new Parliament; dismisses PIL

    Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express: Know what are served for passengers on menu AJR

    Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express: Know what are served for passengers on menu

    General Anil Chauhan takes over as India's second Chief of Defence Staff: All you need to know AJR

    General Anil Chauhan takes over as India's second Chief of Defence Staff: All you need to know

    Mallikarjun Kharge likely among Congress president poll frontrunners; last day of nomination today AJR

    Mallikarjun Kharge likely among Congress president poll frontrunners; last day of nomination today

    Recent Stories

    Video Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for travelling in Maruti Alto to her gym; read funny comments by netizens RBA

    Video: Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for travelling in Maruti Alto to her gym; read funny comments by netizens

    Bhediya Teaser show glimpses of Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon horror comedy trailer to be out on THIS date drb

    Bhediya Teaser show glimpses of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon’s horror-comedy; trailer to be out on THIS date

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is how much the winning team would earn-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here's how much the winning team would earn

    football Revealed: If not Manchester City Erling Haaland would have picked Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or PSG snt

    Revealed: If not Man City, Erling Haaland would have picked Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or PSG

    JioPhone 5G codenamed as Ganga likely to have 6.5 inch display with dual cameras Reports gcw

    JioPhone 5G codenamed as 'Ganga', likely to have 6.5-inch display with dual cameras: Reports

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon