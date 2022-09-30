'World's largest safari' to be developed in Gurugram, Nuh over 10,000 acres

The Aravalli mountain range is home to numerous bird, wild animal, and butterfly species. According to a Haryana government statement, 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 29 species of aquatic creatures and reptiles, and 57 species of butterflies were discovered in the Aravalli range during a study a few years ago.

Haryana to create the world's largest forest safari park in the Aravalli range, according to a statement issued by the state government. Gurugram and Nuh districts would be served by the 10,000-acre safari park. "This will be the world's largest such project," it claimed. At present, Sharjah is home to the largest curated safari park outside Africa. Opened in February 2022, the Sharjah Safari covers an area of about 2,000 acres.

"The proposed Aravalli park would be five times larger and would include a large herpetarium (a zoological exhibition space for reptiles and amphibians), bird park, four zones for big cats, a large area for herbivores, an area for exotic animal birds, an underwater world, nature trails, visitors, tourism zones, botanical gardens, biomes, equatorial, tropical, coastal, desert, and so on," the government said.

According to the state administration, Union Minister for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Sharjah Safari in this respect. On Wednesday, Manohar Khattar arrived in Dubai for a one-day visit. According to him, the Jungle Safari programme would not only enhance tourism but also give job chances for local locals.

"The Jungle safari project of Haryana would be a joint project of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Haryana government. Under the scheme, the central government will also provide funds to Haryana for the project," said Khattar.

The chief minister went on to say that the Central Zoo Authority had conducted an appraisal of the location and agreed on the technical feasibility of establishing such a park. The Aravalli mountain range is home to numerous bird, wild animal, and butterfly species. According to a Haryana government statement, 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 29 species of aquatic creatures and reptiles, and 57 species of butterflies were discovered in the Aravalli range during a study a few years ago.

