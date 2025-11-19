Union Minister CR Paatil, at a World Toilet Day summit, celebrated India's sanitation achievements, including 12 crore toilets and clean water for 15 crore homes. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to quality water under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Union Minister CR Paatil on Wednesday attended the World Toilet Day Summit on the occasion of World Toilet Day in New Delhi. Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister said that this summit will be extremely useful in spreading awareness in the coming days. "The way the Prime Minister has worked on the issue of cleanliness, around 12 crore toilets have been made, and around 15 crore houses are getting clean water. So, in terms of cleanliness, we cannot separate toilets and water. Making 12 crore toilets and supplying water to 15 crore houses is a historical step. We are trying to make it better. Wherever complaints have come in, we've taken action. We will not tolerate any irregularities in the water supply system under the Jal Jeevan Mission under any circumstances. Every household should have access to good-quality water, and we are working with all our might to achieve this objective," CR Patil told reporters. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also attended the summit.

About World Toilet Day

World Toilet Day is observed every year on November 19 to raise awareness about the global sanitation crisis and the importance of safe toilets for all. It was officially designated as a United Nations observance in 2013. It highlights toilets as vital for health, dignity, equality, and sustainability and directly supports Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, aiming for universal access by 2030.

India's Sanitation Drive: A Global Success Story

According to an official release, India's Swachh Bharat Mission is often highlighted by the UN bodies such as UNICEF as one of the largest sanitation drives globally, showcasing how national action can contribute to global goals. As World Toilet Day is being observed, India is moving ahead by turning sanitation into a nationwide success story.

The Government of India has launched several landmark initiatives to improve sanitation and hygiene across the country. The Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) has been the flagship program, aiming to eliminate open defecation and provide universal toilet access in both rural and urban areas. India has seen a transformation in its sanitation drive since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which transformed access to toilets and hygiene facilities across rural and urban areas.