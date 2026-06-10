Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received congratulatory messages from several Heads of State and Government on becoming India's longest continuously serving democratically elected Prime Minister, with leaders praising his dedication and leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received congratulatory messages from several Heads of State and Government from across the world on becoming India's longest continuously serving democratically elected Prime Minister.

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Bhutan PM Congratulates Modi

Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay congratulated PM Modi, describing him as a friend, brother and mentor. "To Prime Minister @narendramodi, My Friend, My Brother, My Mentor," he wrote in an X post. https://x.com/tsheringtobgay/status/2064601051127533778?s=20

Sri Lankan President Extends Congratulations

President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, extended warm congratulations to PM Modi and noted Sri Lanka's commitment to further strengthening the enduring ties between the two countries. The High Commission of Sri Lanka in India also conveyed President Dissanayake's message reaffirming the close and enduring partnership between India and Sri Lanka.

"I extend my warm congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India. Sri Lanka values our close partnership and looks forward to further strengthening the enduring ties between our two nations," he wrote in an X post. https://x.com/anuradisanayake/status/2064557443204685890?s=20

"President @anuradisanayake has conveyed warm congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. The message reaffirms 's commitment to further strengthening the close and enduring partnership between ," the post read. https://x.com/SLinIndia/status/2064502308956930323?s=20

Malaysian PM Reaffirms Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, congratulated PM Modi on the historic milestone and described it as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership. He reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding opportunities for the people of both countries. "Heartiest congratulations to PM Modi on this historic milestone of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development, prosperity and standing. Ysia values its close and longstanding friendship with India, and I look forward to continuing our cooperation in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding opportunities for our peoples. I wish PM Modi continued success and the people of India continued peace, progress and prosperity," he wrote in an X post. https://x.com/anwaribrahim/status/2064517097817018715?s=20

Nigerian President Praises Modi's Leadership

President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, congratulated PM Modi on the achievement, noting the trust and confidence reposed in his leadership by the people of India across three consecutive mandates. President Tinubu highlighted Prime Minister Modi's contribution to strengthening India-Nigeria relations and wished him continued health, wisdom and success. "I warmly congratulate PM Modi @narendramodi on the historic milestone of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This remarkable achievement reflects the enduring confidence and trust the people of India have reposed in his leadership over tes. His dedication to public service, commitment to national development, and influential leadership on the global stage continue to inspire millions worldwide. Beyond being a great friend of Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi is a personal friend and trusted ally whom I can always count on," he wrote in an X post. Over the years, I have come to deeply admire his wisdom, courage, and commitment to the progress and prosperity of his nation. As a distinguished recipient of Nigeria's national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), he has also contributed immensely to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries. On behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, I wish Prime Minister Modi continued good health, wisdom, and success as he leads India to even greater heights," he wrote in an X post. https://x.com/officialABAT/status/2064438758053757400?s=20

Maldives President Conveys Warm Congratulations

President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, conveyed warm congratulations to PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister by consecutive days in office and expressed his country's desire to further strengthen cooperation with India based on mutual respect, sovereign equality and shared interests. "Warm congratulations to His Excellency Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister by consecutive days in office. The Maldives looks forward to further strengthening cooperation with India, guided by mutual respect, sovereign equality, and shared interests," he wrote in an X post. https://x.com/MMuizzu/status/2064553995893604634?s=20

Kenyan President Highlights Enduring Partnership

President of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, congratulated PM Modi on the historic milestone, describing it as a reflection of the trust and confidence placed in his leadership by the people of India. He also expressed Kenya's commitment to deepening cooperation with India for the mutual benefit of both nations. "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on attaining a historic milestone in public service, as today you become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. This reflects the trust and confidence reposed in your leadership by the people of India across the world's largest democracy. Your journey from humble beginnings to this position is a testament to dedication, perseverance and public service. Kenya values its strong and enduring partnership with India and looks forward to deepening cooperation for the mutual benefit of our peoples. Best wishes for continued success and service to the people of India," he wrote in an X post. https://x.com/WilliamsRuto/status/2064548510851076448?s=20

South Korean President Acknowledges Modi's Role

President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae-myung, congratulated PM Modi on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of India. He acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's role in India's development and progress and expressed confidence in further advancing the Korea-India Special Strategic Partnership. https://x.com/Jaemyung_Lee/status/2064579549137175040?s=20

Italian PM Commits to Advancing Partnership

Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, congratulated PM Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. She recalled their recent meeting in Rome and expressed her commitment to advancing the Special Strategic Partnership between India and Italy for the benefit of both nations and their peoples. "Congratulations to @narendramodi, who today becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India. It has been a pleasure to meet again in Rome in recent weeks and to launch together a Special Strategic Partnership that looks to the future to create new opportunities for our Nations and our peoples," she wrote in an X post. https://x.com/GiorgiaMeloni/status/2064606040730095712?s=20

Danish PM Looks to Strengthen Partnership

Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, congratulated PM Modi on the distinction of being the longest uninterrupted serving democratically elected Prime Minister of India. She expressed her desire to continue working with PM Modi and to further strengthen and expand the partnership between the two countries into new areas. "PM Frederiksen: "Congratulations on the distinction of the longest uninterrupted service as democratically elected PM of India @narendramodi. I look forward to continuing to work with you and to further strengthening and expanding our partnership to new areas," he wrote in an X post. https://x.com/Statsmin/status/2064644629849403812?s=20

President of Cyprus Reaffirms Commitment

President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, congratulated PM Modi on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in India's history. He described the milestone as a reflection of years of dedicated service and leadership. President Christodoulides reaffirmed Cyprus's commitment to further deepening cooperation with India and strengthening the strategic partnership for the benefit of the peoples of both countries. "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in India's history. This remarkable milestone reflects years of dedicated service and leadership. Cyprus values its strategic partnership with India and is committed to further deepening our cooperation for the benefit of our peoples," he wrote in an X post. https://x.com/Christodulides/status/2064650129055842565?s=20

Greek PM Pledges to Deepen Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, congratulated PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. He expressed his commitment to further deepening the strategic partnership and cooperation between Greece and India and highlighted the shared objective of building stronger bridges between Europe and Asia for the benefit of their peoples. "Congratulations @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. I look forward to further deepening our strategic partnership and cooperation. Together, Greece & India will continue building bridges between Europe and Asia for the benefit of our peoples," he wrote in an X post. https://x.com/PrimeministerGR/status/2064653164096180562?s=20

German Chancellor Looks Forward to Cooperation

German Chancellor, Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz, congratulated PM Modi on becoming the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister of India. He expressed his commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Germany and India and conveyed his anticipation of welcoming PM Modi to Germany for the next intergovernmental consultations. "Congratulations to @narendramodi for being the longest serving democratically elected Prime Minister of India. Looking forward to further strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries and welcoming you to Germany for the next intergovernmental consultations," he wrote in an X post. https://x.com/bundeskanzler/status/2064663480771248370?s=20

Fiji PM Admires Modi's Dedicated Service

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka, conveyed his appreciation and admiration for the leadership of the PM Modi, and his dedicated service to the nation. Highlighting a historic milestone, the Fijian Prime Minister noted that PM Modi has served continuously for 4,399 days, distinguished as the longest-serving Prime Minister in India's history. "@slrabuka today conveyed appreciation and admiration for PM Narendra Modi's leadership and his service to India. PM @narendramodi has served continuously for 4,399 days, making him the longest-serving Prime Minister in India's history," he wrote in an X post. https://x.com/fiji_opm/status/2064539056378441730?s=20

Ethiopian PM Highlights Modi's Vision

The Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, congratulated PM Modi, on the historic milestone of leading India with vision and determination across three consecutive democratic mandates. He noted that PM Modi has become India's longest-serving Prime Minister, earning the sustained trust of the world's largest and most vibrant democracy. The Ethiopian Prime Minister stated that PM Modi's governance has lifted millions out of poverty, rolled out digital public infrastructure at a population scale, and driven unprecedented infrastructure growth, resulting in rapid economic progress. Furthermore, he highlighted that the Indian Prime Minister has been a strong and sustained voice of the Global South. "I congratulate my elder brother and dear friend H.E @narendramodi on the historic milestone of leading India with vision and determination across three consecutive democratic mandates as India's longest serving Prime Minister, earning the sustained trust of the world's largest and most vibrant democracy. His governance has lifted millions out of poverty, rolled out digital public infrastructure at a population scale, and driven unprecedented infrastructure growth, resulting in rapid economic progress. He has been a strong and sustained voice of the Global South," he wrote in an X post. https://x.com/AbiyAhmedAli/status/2064600840288039336?s=20

Mauritius PM Praises Enduring Trust in Modi

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, the Honourable Navinchandra Ramgoolam, conveyed his warmest congratulations to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, on the historic occasion of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. The Mauritian Prime Minister stated that this milestone is a testimony to Modi's leadership, dedication, and the enduring trust placed in him by the people of India. He remarked that under PM Modi's leadership, vision, and perseverance, India stands tall among the world's great nations, confident in its strength and proud of its place on the global stage. Highlighting the unique and profound bond between Mauritius and India, rooted in history, culture, ancestry, and shared values, Ramgoolam affirmed that under Modi's leadership, these ties have acquired renewed strength, with India remaining a trusted friend and partner standing by Mauritius in its development, security, aspirations, and future. Furthermore, he paid tribute to their personal friendship and mutual respect, expressing his commitment to continuing close cooperation for the benefit of both peoples and for the further strengthening of the exceptional friendship between the two nations while extending wishes for the Indian Prime Minister's personal well-being, continued good health, and success. https://www.facebook.com/100044303985465/posts/1589928445827273/?mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=FvVdPF7XidcU9LAL#

Canadian PM Looks to Renew Partnership

The Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, extended his congratulations to the PM Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving continuous Prime Minister. The Canadian Prime Minister stated that as Canada and India renew their partnership, he looks forward to continuing their collaborative efforts to deliver greater prosperity for the peoples of both nations. "Congratulations, Prime Minister @narendramodi, on becoming India's longest-serving continuous Prime Minister. As Canada and India renew our partnership, I look forward to continuing our work to deliver greater prosperity for both our peoples," he wrote in an X post. https://x.com/MarkJCarney/status/2064702298677248259?s=20

Spanish PM Highlights Bilateral Dynamism

"The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, in a letter dated 10 June 2026, extended his congratulations to PM Modi. The Spanish Prime Minister stated that this achievement is a significant reflection of India's institutional vitality, recognised as the world's largest democracy, as well as the government's commitment to the country's progress and stability. Additionally, Prime Minister Sanchez highlighted the Spain-India Dual Year of Culture, Tourism, and Artificial Intelligence, being commemorated in 2026 with great success, as a symbol of the dynamism of bilateral ties.

Japanese PM Notes Invaluable Contributions

"The Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, in a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, dated 10 June 2026, conveyed that since assuming the office of Prime Minister of India in May 2014, Modi has made invaluable contributions to the remarkable advancement of Japan-India relations," he said. (ANI)