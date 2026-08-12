On World Elephant Day, PM Narendra Modi said India is home to over 60% of the world's wild Asian elephants. He added that the country has 33 Elephant Reserves to strengthen long-term conservation and praised those involved in the efforts.

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted India's elephant conservation efforts, saying the country is home to more than 60 per cent of the world's wild Asian elephants on World Elephant Day. He said elephants have remained an important part of India's ecological heritage.

PM Modi said India has 33 Elephant Reserves that provide habitats for elephants and strengthen efforts towards their long-term conservation. He also appreciated the contribution of forest personnel, scientists, veterinarians, mahouts and local communities involved in elephant conservation efforts.

Union Minister Reaffirms Commitment

Further, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, also reaffirmed India's commitment to securing a shared future for elephants and people. The Minister noted that India has 33 Elephant Reserves across 14 States and 150 scientifically validated elephant corridors.

Yadav said advanced population monitoring and stronger measures to mitigate human-elephant conflict are strengthening elephant conservation. He also called for action to ensure that the elephant continues to walk freely through India's forests and landscapes for generations to come.

"On World Elephant Day, we reaffirm India's commitment to securing a shared future for elephants and people. With 33 Elephant Reserves across 14 States, 150 scientifically validated elephant corridors, advanced population monitoring and stronger measures to mitigate human-elephant conflict, India continues to strengthen elephant conservation. When we secure the future of elephants, we secure our forests, biodiversity and ecological heritage. Let us ensure that the elephant continues to walk freely through India's forests and landscapes for generations to come," Yadav said in a post on X.

Global Action and India's Strategy

World Elephant Day, observed annually on 12 August, highlights the need for sustained global action. India's conservation efforts address habitat loss, fragmentation, poaching, illegal wildlife trade and human-elephant conflict. (ANI)