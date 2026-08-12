Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary announces the opening of 211 new degree colleges and 511 modern schools to boost education. He also highlighted plans for an AI Centre of Excellence, 12 new cities, and major infrastructure projects like the Ganga Marine Drive.

Focus on Education Expansion

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday stressed the need to improve education, skills, technology and infrastructure in the state, saying Bihar must adapt to changing times and create more opportunities for its youth. He said the government was working to expand higher education facilities across Bihar and improve access to colleges and schools.

Addressing a programme, CM Choudhary said, "211 such places where there was no degree college have been provided with degree colleges, which were started from July 15. From August 10, all the teachers have joined and started working. Permanent teachers will be recruited in the next three months. We have also established 511 modern schools, and live classes are being conducted. From August 15, online teachers will also be available at night until 11 PM."

Restoring Bihar's Prosperity

Recalling Bihar's rich history, Choudhary said the state had a glorious past and stressed the need to restore its prosperity. "Bihar has been part of the pages of history and has a glorious history. There were Nalanda and Vikramshila universities. Emperor Maurya gave a golden era to the land of Pataliputra. Many people looted Bihar, the British looted it, and we have to work towards bringing back Bihar's prosperity," he said.

Embracing Technology and AI

On technology and artificial intelligence, he said, "The world kept changing, and computers played a very important role. Now AI has arrived, and we have introduced it in two to three departments in Bihar."

He said an AI Centre of Excellence would be established at the LNMI institution. "The AI Centre of Excellence will be established at the LNMI institution," he said.

Infrastructure and Urban Development

Choudhary also outlined plans to develop 12 new cities and said townships around Patna would be developed according to global standards. "Bihar has to work most on education and we have to work on creating 12 new cities. Townships in and around Patna have to be developed according to global standards."

On restrictions related to land transactions, he said, "We have to make a master plan for the issue related to restrictions on buying and selling land. Rs 8 lakh crore will be developed only for the Patna township."

Highlighting infrastructure development, Choudhary said the 21-km Ganga Marine Drive had been developed on the lines of Mumbai's Marine Drive. "The basic needs of people have been met and the 21-km Ganga Marine Drive has been built like Mumbai's, with Rs 6,000 crore spent on it. The investment will be around Rs 1 lakh crore and it will be developed within a timeframe, with the entire Marine Drive expected to be completed by 2030."

Boosting Startups and PPP Model

He also called for greater use of public-private partnership (PPP) models, saying, "Now we have to work in PPP mode." Choudhary said around 5,000 people had received support for startups and added that work was also being done to promote sports.

Developing Sports Infrastructure

On sports infrastructure, he said the Mohini Look Stadium in Patna was being developed by the BCCI at a cost of Rs 500 crore. "The last World Cup was held in Patna's Mohini Look Stadium in 1996, after which it did not happen. I have given it to the BCCI, and it is being built at a cost of Rs 500 crore by the BCCI," he said.

Call to Action and Land Allocation

The Chief Minister also urged the concerned minister to send students for one-month training programmes at leading global institutions.

He urged people to contribute to the development of their birthplace, saying, "Whatever your workplace is, you must make your birthplace beautiful; otherwise the Almighty will never forgive you."

CM Choudhary also said land beside the Building Construction Department had been identified for construction of a building for the institution and that work would begin soon. "The land beside the Building Construction Department is for the institution's building, and it will be built soon," CM said.

He further urged that 10 acres of land be provided for the development of the proposed new township. "Give 10 acres of land for the new township that is being developed so that people can move forward," he further said. (ANI)