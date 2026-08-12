Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Centre's 'time limit' for the NEET debate as 'undemocratic'. Home Minister Amit Shah countered, stating the government is ready for a detailed discussion on the student protests and he will personally answer all questions.

Akhilesh Yadav calls 'time limit' undemocratic

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday lashed out at the Central government for attempting to set a "time limit" for its response in Parliament, describing the move as "undemocratic" and an attempt to provide "empty statements" rather than genuine answers.

The SP chief's remarks come in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to have a detailed discussion in Parliament on the student protests over the NEET paper leak from 3 PM. "The time limit that the government wants to set for responding in Parliament is undemocratic in itself. In fact, this won't be a response; it will be an empty statement," Yadav said in a social media post.

Alleging that the ruling party is attempting to evade its constitutional obligations, Yadav claimed that the BJP is simply looking for a way to conclude the ongoing Monsoon Session prematurely. "The truth is that the BJP doesn't even want any response to be given; it is simply eager to end the session. Responsibility and accountability are fulfilled not by any condition of time, but by the logic of duty. This is not some formality for a superficial resolution of curiosity, but an extremely serious issue of gross misconduct and ill intent toward both 'God and man'," the SP chief stated.

Yadav remarked that the public expects concrete action rather than political rhetoric. "The country is not in the mood to listen to speeches!" he added.

Government ready for detailed discussion: Amit Shah

This comes after Shah on Wednesday said the government is ready for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the student protests over the NEET paper leak and asked the Opposition to submit a letter to the Speaker by 2 PM to begin the debate from 3 PM.

Shah said the government was ready to discuss every aspect of the student protests and that he was prepared to answer questions in the House. Speaking to the reporters outside the Parliament complex, Shah said, "Ever since the Parliament session began, I have been coming to Parliament continuously and sitting in my chamber. Since the opposition is not letting Parliament function in both houses, what can anyone do by going there?... From 3:00 PM today until 3:00 PM tomorrow, I will sit in the House myself, listen to everyone, and answer everything. The government has nothing to hide... From 3:00 PM today until late night as long as they sit, and tomorrow until 3:00 PM, we are even ready to suspend Question Hour if the Speaker permits. I am ready for the discussion. I will sit myself, note down everything, and answer everything so that everything becomes clear to the people of the country," the Home Minister said.

The remarks come amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests over the NEET paper leak and the police action against demonstrators. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah. (ANI)