TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna opposed the proposed delimitation, fearing it would cement 'North Indian dominance'. He called for a Southern PM. BJP MLA Bhojarajan defended the exercise as essential and condemned the North-South divide rhetoric.

TN Minister Warns Against 'North Indian Dominance' in Delimitation

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Wednesday supported the resolution against the proposed delimitation exercise, alleging that the redrawing of constituencies based on population would further entrench "North Indian dominance" and marginalize the voice of Tamil Nadu. He stated that the current political landscape, where a few northern states decide the Prime Minister, must change, and that a PM should emerge from southern states as well.

"The situation where five or six northern states can together decide who becomes the Prime Minister must change. In the future, a Prime Minister should also emerge from Southern States... from Tamil Nadu itself. This resolution is not about Congress versus the BJP. It is about upholding state autonomy. This resolution is intended to ensure that we do not fall under northern Indian domination," Arjuna said.

The Minister argued that the lack of adequate representation has allowed the Union Government to impose policies against the state's will. "Today, even in an Assembly of 234 members, a single voice is sometimes not heard. Such a situation should not be allowed to arise for Tamil Nadu in Parliament. If we had 100 MPs, would NEET, GST or the CAA have been imposed in this manner? The problem is the lack of adequate representation," he claimed.

Arjuna urged all 39 Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu to present a united front. "Whatever form the delimitation law takes, all of us must unite and insist that the present position should continue for the next 25 years. All 39 MPs should oppose it by voting against it in Parliament and should not walk out," he asserted.

Arjuna also highlighted fiscal concerns, stating that for every rupee Tamil Nadu contributes to the national exchequer, it receives only 29 paise in return. He maintained that even an increase of 50 per cent in total seats would not benefit the state if the proportional imbalance with northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar increases. "There are also suggestions that states could be given 50 per cent representation. Even if states such as Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh account for 50 per cent, the imbalance could increase further. Whatever basis is used for delimitation, the total number of constituencies should remain at 543. The South should not be reduced to the same situation in the future. It is said that for every one rupee contributed, only 29 paise is returned, while the contribution is being portrayed differently," he said.

BJP MLA Defends Delimitation, Slams 'North-South' Rhetoric

Reacting sharply to the Minister's remarks, BJP MLA Bhojarajan (Boj Rajan) termed the resolution "unnecessary" and defended the need for delimitation based on urbanization and population growth. "The resolution brought against constituency delimitation is not needed. Constituency delimitation is essential now. With the population having increased, the number of constituencies should also increase. With villages growing into town panchayats and towns into cities, changes are needed accordingly," Bhojarajan said.

The BJP legislator dismissed the "North-South" divide rhetoric as harmful to the country's unity. "The idea that 'the North thrives, the South withers' is not true. We should not speak in the Assembly by dividing North and South. We have got a good Prime Minister; there is no need for anyone to be afraid," he assured.

Addressing Arjuna's call for a Southern PM, Bhojarajan remarked, "Can't someone from South India become Prime Minister? There is history of Moopanar getting that opportunity. If the people of Tamil Nadu remain united, even a Tamilian can become Prime Minister."

The BJP MLA condemned the divisive remarks, stating, "In a democratic country, speaking like this about the Prime Minister in the Assembly is condemnable. Those remarks should be expunged from the Assembly records. No other party gives importance to women the way the BJP does."

(ANI)