Gujarat's Deesa gets CZA approval for Asia's first desert-themed drive-through night safari and zoological park. The project aims to strengthen wildlife conservation, promote ecotourism, and create employment opportunities in North Gujarat.

Asia's first desert-themed drive-through night safari and world-class desert-themed zoological park at Deesa in Banaskantha district has received approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

Project Aims and Government Backing

As per the release, the project, being developed by the Gujarat Forest Department, aims to strengthen wildlife conservation, promote ecotourism and create employment opportunities in North Gujarat. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has undertaken several initiatives for forest and wildlife conservation, including the reintroduction of cheetahs into the wild. The Prime Minister has often emphasised that protecting nature and wildlife is an integral part of India's culture and traditions. The Gujarat government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is implementing several wildlife conservation projects across the state, including the proposed desert-themed zoological park at Deesa.

Project Scope and Details

"The proposed Desert Zoological Park and Night Safari is being developed over about 103 hectares of government land at Juna Deesa. The project has been prepared in accordance with Central Zoo Authority guidelines and has an estimated cost of Rs 542.14 crore. It has now received approval from the Central Zoo Authority," said Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia.

A Modern Conservation Hub

Minister of State for Forests and Environment Pravin Mali said the zoo has been planned as a modern conservation facility that will house around 2,700 native and exotic animals and birds representing nearly 83 species.

"The project will not only provide visitors with a unique wildlife experience but will also serve as a centre for conservation breeding, wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, environmental education and scientific interpretation of nature," said Pravin Mali, who represents the Deesa Assembly constituency.

Key Attractions

"One of the main attractions of the project will be its international-standard Night Safari, where visitors will be able to observe nocturnal animals in specially designed enclosures after sunset. The project will also include a separate-day zoo and five dedicated Night Safari enclosures," Mali added.

"The park has been designed around a desert ecosystem featuring natural arid landscapes. The zoo will include species such as chinkara, blackbuck, Indian wild ass, Asiatic lion and leopard, along with several other desert animals," said Dr Jaipal Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Gujarat.

"The zoo will also have separate enclosures for herbivores and carnivores, an aviary, a reptile house, a butterfly park, an interpretation centre, a food court, a souvenir shop, golf cart services and other visitor facilities," Dr Jaipal Singh added.

Site Selection and Sustainability

According to forest officials, the site was selected because of its 103 hectares of contiguous land, natural sand dunes, proximity to the Banas River and good road and railway connectivity.

"The project will incorporate green technologies such as rainwater harvesting, a sewage treatment plant, solid waste management systems, solar energy, native plantations and green buffer zones to minimise its environmental impact," said Aradhana Sahu, Chief Conservator of Forests, Gandhinagar Wildlife Circle.

Boosting Regional Ecotourism

"The zoo is expected to become a major tourist attraction along with destinations such as Vadnagar, Ambaji and Nadabet. Once completed, it will emerge as a flagship wildlife conservation and ecotourism destination," said Popattrao Garrdi, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Banaskantha Wildlife Division.

Diverse Wildlife on Display

The zoo will house several Indian desert animal species, including the Indian porcupine, Indian hare, hedgehog, desert hare, Indian wild ass, sloth bear, Indian caracal, Indian wolf, golden jackal, striped hyena and Indian desert fox, among others. Other major attractions will include a reptile safari, rainforest biome and aquarium. African desert species will be another major attraction at the proposed zoological park. These will include the Angolan giraffe, Grevy's zebra, scimitar oryx, African kudu, springbok, addra gazelle, black rhinoceros, chimpanzee, meerkat, African cheetah, African lion, fennec fox, bat-eared fox and ostrich. Australian desert species, including kangaroos, emus and wallabies, will also be among the attractions for visitors. (ANI)