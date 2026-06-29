Delhi is set to experience scorching heat on June 29, with temperatures touching 40°C. However, changing weather conditions may bring rain and thunderstorms later, offering much-needed relief from the intense summer heat.

Delhi is expected to witness scorching weather on June 29, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 40°C, while the minimum is expected to remain around 32°C. Hazy sunshine is likely to dominate the skies for most of the day, making outdoor conditions uncomfortable due to the intense heat.

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According to the weather forecast, the national capital will continue to experience hot and humid conditions during the daytime. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours, and take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses.

However, there is some relief in sight as changing weather conditions may trigger light rain or thunderstorms later in the day. The showers are expected to bring down temperatures slightly and provide temporary respite from the ongoing heatwave-like conditions.

The weather is also expected to become more pleasant over the next few days as monsoon activity gradually strengthens across north India. From July 1 onwards, Delhi may witness more frequent rain and thunderstorms, leading to a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures and improved weather conditions.