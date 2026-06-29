Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed West Bengal's proposal for a UCC, saying the 'Gangotri' from his state is now benefiting the country. He noted Madhya Pradesh also requested their draft. Suvendu Adhikari confirmed UCC is coming to Bengal.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has hailed West Bengal's recent proposal of implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within the state, recalling his previous remarks while implementing the UCC within Uttarakhand.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami stated that the efforts towards the implementation of UCC, which was first taken forward by Uttarakhand, are now being adopted by every state across the country, due to which the entire country is benefiting. He stressed that Madhya Pradesh has requested the UCC draft from Uttarakhand, highlighting that legislation is meant to target any community. "When I introduced UCC in Uttarakhand, I stated that the 'Gangotri' of UCC is emerging from Uttarakhand, and in the future, all states across India will benefit from it. Today, the entire country is moving in this direction... Madhya Pradesh is working towards it as well. They have requested the draft from us.The entire world is watching India today. Even nations that consider themselves developed, as well as Muslim-majority countries, have laws similar to the UCC in place. UCC is not intended to target anyone. Rather, it is a law designed to ensure equality and justice for all," he said.

West Bengal to Implement UCC

The remarks follow after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari declared that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the state, noting that it will mirror the frameworks of Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Assam.

Speaking to the media, Adhikari said a committee is constituted under the leadership of a sitting inquiry authority, adding that details of the UCC would be shared in the Assembly on Monday. "The Uniform Civil Code will happen in Bengal. There is a procedure that we will tell you in the Assembly. A committee has been formed under the leadership of the sitting inquiry. The way it happened in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam, it will be done through the same procedure," he said.

About the Uniform Civil Code Bill

The UCC Bill seeks to establish a common civil legal framework governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships, irrespective of religion. The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code was among the key promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections. (ANI)