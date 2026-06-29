A fire in a Keshav Puram residential building's meter board was doused by the Delhi Fire Service, with two people rescued safely. Separately, a major fire gutted a slum cluster for labourers near Udyog Bhawan, requiring 20 fire units to control.

Fire in Keshav Puram Residential Building

A fire broke out in an electricity meter board on the ground floor of a residential building in Keshav Puram area in the early hours of Monday, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service.

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According to the Delhi Fire Service, the fire was reported at around 2:03 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control by 3 am. Two people were safely rescued from the site, and no injuries were reported in the incident, the fire department said. Further details are awaited.

Major Blaze in Slum Near Udyog Bhawan

In a separate incident on June 24, a major fire broke out in a slum cluster near the Udyog Bhawan area in the national capital, triggering a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services.

According to officials, around 20 firefighting units were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Sandeep Duggal said the affected area is located near Sena Bhawan and was being used as a temporary accommodation site for labourers. "This is near Sena Bhawan, and this is a temporary construction for the labourers to stay. Their camp is set up here. Small LPG cylinders are being used here, and there are electric wires spread inside as well, so we cannot say the exact cause, but it could be one of the two reasons. Around 25 vehicles were involved in this... It took around three hours to extinguish the fire," he said.

A fire broke out in a meter board in Delhi's Keshav Puram area in the early hours of Monday, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service. (ANI)