Mumbai Latest Weather Update: Heavy Rain, 30°C Day Temperature to Keep City Cool
Mumbai is expected to witness heavy rain and breezy conditions on June 29, with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 30°C. The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious amid persistent monsoon showers.
Mumbai is set to witness a wet and breezy day on June 29 as active monsoon conditions continue across the city. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30°C, while the minimum may settle near 26°C. Rain is likely to persist throughout the day, keeping temperatures lower than usual.
According to the latest forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across Mumbai, accompanied by gusty winds during the afternoon. Cloudy skies and continuous showers are likely to dominate the weather, with commuters advised to remain cautious due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has urged residents to stay alert as heavy rain could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and slow traffic movement at several locations. People are advised to plan their travel accordingly and avoid unnecessary movement during intense spells of rainfall
The rainy spell is expected to continue over the next few days as the southwest monsoon remains active over Maharashtra. Similar weather conditions, including frequent showers and pleasant daytime temperatures, are likely to persist through the week, bringing sustained relief from summer heat.
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