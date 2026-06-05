Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre will prevent demographic change in border states like Tripura. He praised BSF's environmental work and laid the foundation stone for a Taj heritage hotel project in Agartala.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Centre is committed to preventing "demographic change" in border states, including Tripura and Bihar. While addressing Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Lankamura Border Outpost along the India-Bangladesh border, Shah highlighted the strategic importance of the region. "The Tripura Frontier is very important for us. Be it Tripura, be it in Bihar, we will not allow demographic change. This is our unwavering resolve," he said.

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Shah interacts with BSF on security and environment

The Home Minister's remarks came during his interaction with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and BSF personnel, where he also appreciated their participation in environmental initiatives, including tree plantation activities.

"I am glad that all personnel of CAPF and BSF are taking care of a tree by considering it as their brother, sister, or child with great devotion. This should not be a programme inspired by government orders; it should be our natural habit. It is this natural habit that can save us," Shah said.

"We should think about how many trees were cut down to establish the BSF outpost that protects us, and it is our responsibility to plant many more trees than that," he added.

Foundation laid for Taj Heritage Hotel

Shah also planted a sapling at Lankamura Border Out Post along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura to mark World Environment Day. Meanwhile, Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone for the prestigious Taj Pushpabanta Palace Heritage Hotel project at the historic Pushpabanta Palace in Agartala, marking a major milestone in Tripura's tourism and heritage conservation journey. The project aims to transform the iconic former royal palace into a world-class luxury heritage hotel under the Taj brand.

The grand ceremony was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Tripura BJP President Abhishek Debroy, members of the state cabinet, senior government officials, and dignitaries from various departments, reflecting the significance of the project for the state's tourism and economic development.