Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a women’s safety meeting attended by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, focusing on CCTV expansion, streetlights, safer public transport, workplace security and stronger helplines.

Discussion on safety of women, public transportation with better security and fast access to emergency services was among some of the main topics at a meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also attending the meeting along with the PM was Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta. The deliberations on improving safety in public places, workplaces, expanding the coverage of CCTV surveillance, identifying poorly lit areas and women's helpline were some of the main subjects that came up in the discussion.

Coordination efforts were emphasized as they are essential for making safety measures effective.

PM Narendra Modi Heads Meeting on Women's Safety

Discussion on women's safety issues such as preventive measures, workplace safety, departmental coordination were some of the things that took place in the discussion. The main purpose was to help women travel, work and use public spaces safely.

Effective coordination is especially needed while dealing with complaints, vulnerable locations and providing assistance to women on time.

Delhi Safety Initiatives Stressed by Rekha Gupta

CM Rekha Gupta stressed initiatives related to the safety of the city. She discussed the improvement of CCTV coverage, poorly lit areas, security of public transportation and helplines and support services.

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On October 1, she had mentioned the installation of 50,000 CCTV cameras and one lakh streetlights in an event held in Maitreyi College.

These initiatives can be helpful in surveillance and visibility in vulnerable areas. However, their efficacy will depend upon the maintenance of the cameras and street lights and response to the complaints. Last mile connectivity from public transport spots to homes is an important aspect of safety too.

Focus on Women’s Helplines and Support Services

Improvement in accessing the support facilities for women who face violence, harassment or emergencies was stressed during the discussion. The coordination among the police, hospitals, legal aid facilities and shelters will ensure that women get the support they require.

One Stop Centres can assist the women who have faced violence with the access to appropriate services. Good coordination between One Stop Centres and helpline services along with counselling and legal help will facilitate the whole process for them.

Safe Workplaces and Institutional Responsibility

Safety of workplaces is yet another vital area of the discussion. The effective enforcement of the rules on sexual harassment, along with the availability of mechanisms of complaints and their protection is a crucial step towards creating safer workplaces.

A more comprehensive strategy would be prevention, serious handling of complaints and making women comfortable enough to bring issues to attention.

Summit on Women’s and Child Development in India

The discussion happened in the context of the National Summit on Women and Child Development Departments on October 8-9, 2026 in Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi. Modi moderated the concluding meeting on October 9 in presence of other ministers and officials of the states and Union Territories.

Issues like nutrition, early learning and children protection were also discussed.

The success of the proposed steps will depend on implementation, prompt handling of complaints and coordination of departments. Effective work of CCTV cameras, good lighting, safe means of transportation and easy access to services will contribute to improving women’s security.