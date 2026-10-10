The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) urged for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar over electoral roll irregularities, despite Delhi Police denying permission. The party issued detailed guidelines to participants, calling for non-violence and cooperation.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), in a statement issued on Saturday, the day of its planned 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest, urged participants to maintain peace, avoid violence and vandalism, follow lawful instructions and ensure that emergency services were not obstructed. CJP has also called on participants to remain peaceful, alert and united.

The demonstration, scheduled to be held at Jantar Mantar on today, has been described as an effort to seek accountability over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. CJP has called for a large mobilisation despite the Delhi Police denying permission for the protest.

CJP Issues Guidelines for Protesters

In its statement, CJP has urged protesters not to engage in physical confrontations, threats or intimidation, irrespective of provocation, and warned against damaging public or private property through vandalism, stone-pelting, arson or the destruction of barricades. It also asked participants to keep access clear for ambulances, fire engines and other emergency vehicles and not to block hospital entrances or emergency routes.

Protesters were advised against carrying weapons, sticks, stones, inflammable substances or other objects that could be used to injure people. They also called on participants to avoid communal slurs, hate speech, threats and personal attacks against government officials, police personnel, journalists or members of the public.

It also urged them not to force their way through barricades and to respect designated boundaries and restricted areas. Warning against provocation and infiltration, the statement asked protesters not to participate in violence, vandalism or unlawful activities. It urged them to inform a designated CJP coordinator and, where safe, the police about such incidents.

CJP has also urged participants to verify information before sharing it and refrain from circulating unverified claims, misleading videos, rumours or messages that could incite panic or hostility. The statement called for responsible documentation of incidents, asking protesters to record relevant events only when safe and lawful, without interfering with police duties or publishing unverified allegations against individuals.

Participants were also urged to move away from confrontations if tensions escalated, alert coordinators and help vulnerable people reach safety. They, in their statement, advised protesters to stay with their groups, identify a meeting point, carry essential identification documents and medicines, and keep their phones charged.

Regarding interactions with the police, CJP asked participants to remain calm, follow lawful instructions and avoid physical resistance. Those detained were advised to ask for the reason for their detention and seek legal assistance.

Emphasising peaceful participation, CJP said protesters' conduct should reflect their cause, describing the demonstration as an exercise in peaceful protest, constitutional rights and responsible citizenship.

Delhi Police Tightens Security

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police stepped up security across the national capital, intensified vehicle checks at border points and deployed personnel along key entry and exit routes on Saturday, the day of the planned CJP protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the SIR exercise. The Delhi Police has maintained that permission has not been granted for the protest.

Security arrangements have been strengthened at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi-Noida border, the Badarpur border and other locations across the city. Police personnel have been deployed at strategic points, while checks are underway at the Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders to prevent any disturbance to law and order.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate on Saturday enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across the district from October 10 to October 20 to maintain law and order. (ANI)