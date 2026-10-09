Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of Delhi University's North Campus, focusing on student safety. She addressed issues like dark spots, broken footpaths, and CCTV surveillance, directing officials to take immediate action.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made a surprise visit to Delhi University’s North Campus late on Wednesday evening. Outside the Arts Faculty, she spoke directly with women students and asked about issues related to their safety, transportation, hostels and colleges.

CM addresses safety and infrastructure concerns

In a warm and informal conversation, the Chief Minister asked whether they faced any difficulty or felt unsafe while travelling at night, and encouraged them to share any problems related to their colleges as well. As per an official statement, she assured the students that the government would take the necessary steps to address their genuine concerns. The inspection brought several issues related to student safety to the fore, following which she directed officials to take immediate action.

Lighting and visibility

As she walked through the campus, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta herself identified several dark spots and sought details from officials on the spot. She said that despite adequate lighting on the roads, several areas inside the campus remained dark, even though women students and other students frequently move through these stretches. She directed officials to identify all such locations and ensure adequate lighting. She also ordered the pruning of unnecessary tree branches and installation of additional lights wherever required so that foliage does not obstruct illumination.

Footpaths and accessibility

During the inspection, the Chief Minister expressed displeasure after seeing broken and uneven footpaths at several places. She told officials that footpaths should not be in a condition that makes it difficult for students to walk. She specifically stressed the need to keep the convenience of students with disabilities in mind and directed officials to inspect the entire stretch and immediately repair damaged or uneven footpaths wherever necessary.

CCTV surveillance network

The Chief Minister also took stock of the CCTV camera arrangements on the campus. She asked officials how many cameras had been installed, how many were functional and which areas required additional cameras. She directed that cameras be installed wherever required at the earliest and that the functioning of existing cameras also be checked. She made it clear that no sensitive area on the campus should remain outside the surveillance network.

Police deployment

The Chief Minister also asked the students about the presence of PCR vehicles on campus and the deployment of women police personnel at night. The students told her that women police personnel were present at night and that PCR vehicles reached the spot immediately whenever required. The Chief Minister stressed the need for the police and university administration to work in close coordination to further strengthen security arrangements.

Campus cleanliness

After noticing garbage at several places and poorly maintained green belts on the campus, the Chief Minister also questioned officials and directed them to ensure immediate cleaning. She said the university is a place where thousands of students travel every day. It is therefore important to ensure cleanliness, adequate lighting, safe pathways and better public facilities on the campus.

New accommodation policy and facilities announced

The Chief Minister also spoke at length with the students about issues related to hostels and PGs. When students shared concerns about the condition and facilities in PGs, the Chief Minister said the Delhi Government was soon bringing a PG policy that would lay down necessary rules and standards for the sector. The government is also working towards constructing new hostels and providing better hostel facilities for students, so that they have access to safer and better accommodation options.

'No compromise on student safety': CM

She directed officials to re-inspect the Arts Faculty, Law Faculty, Science Faculty, parking areas and other sensitive parts of the campus, and make necessary improvements in areas with inadequate lighting.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister told officials that there could be no compromise on the safety of women students. She made it clear that every issue identified during the inspection must be addressed without delay and that the action taken on the directions issued would be reviewed subsequently.

The Chief Minister also spoke to students about self-defence training and said that women students should definitely undergo self-defence training and make some time for it.

At the end of the inspection, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta continued her conversation with the students in a relaxed and warm setting and also had tea with them. The interaction went beyond a formal inspection, with the Chief Minister asking students about issues in their everyday lives and assuring them that if they faced any problem related to their college, hostel, transportation or safety, they should bring it to the government’s attention and necessary steps would be taken to resolve it. Senior officials from the PWD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Police accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.