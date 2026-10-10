Delhi Police detained hundreds of demonstrators, including content creators, at Dhaula Kuan ahead of a planned Cockroach Janta Party protest. Extensive security measures, widespread detentions, and vehicle checks were implemented across the capital.

Security forces on Saturday detained several demonstrators, including content creators, at Dhaula Kuan on Saturday, the day of the planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital. Widespread detentions, intensive vehicle checks and multi-agency deployments were reported across key entry points to prevent demonstrators from reaching the designated protest site. At Dhaula Kuan, security forces erected heavy barricades and deployed spike strips, while female police personnel were also present to conduct thorough vehicle inspections.

Police Detail Preventive Measures

Detailing the ongoing operations and the enforcement of preventive protocols, DCP Kumar Abhishek told ANI, "In view of the protest announced in New Delhi today, preventive checks have been implemented here. Female staff are present, and we are checking all vehicles. Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure that public order is not disrupted, and a short while ago, we detained some individuals who were planning to participate in today's protest... These arrangements are ongoing; the operation has been continuous since last night and will remain in effect throughout the day."

Hundreds Detained in Preventive Action

Delhi Police detained around 500 people who arrived in different groups from various locations ahead of the planned protest in the national capital, while nearly 50 people with criminal antecedents were also apprehended as part of preventive measures, officials said. "Around 500 people coming in different groups from various locations have been detained. In addition, nearly 50 anti-social elements with criminal antecedents have been picked up so that they do not disturb the atmosphere or incite trouble," Delhi Police said.

As part of the security arrangements, the New Delhi district has been divided into 20 operational zones, with dedicated detention centres established for each zone, police said. "The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, and dedicated detention centres have been set up for each zone. Stadiums across the national capital have also been converted into temporary detention centres," the police added.

Heightened Security Across the Capital

Demonstrators were also detained after gathering at Jantar Mantar and Sansad Marg amid tight security and extensive barricading across the national capital. Security personnel have been deployed at multiple locations as CJP activists remain firm on their call to protest against the Election Commission. Entry points to the national capital have been placed under heightened security, while 46 Metro stations remain closed, according to the details provided.

Operational Directives and Detention Centres

The security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incident during the demonstration, with police seeking to avoid a recurrence of the July 20 protests. Unlike the arrangements made during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have been authorised to carry lathis and batons. In view of alleged attempts to record and circulate videos portraying police personnel in a negative light, teams have been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters. Those detained are to be taken to six designated centres: Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, the Community Centre in Daulatpur and the Community Centre in Pandrawal. (ANI)