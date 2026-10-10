BJP MP Jagdambika Pal slammed the CJP for its protest in Delhi, accusing it of attempting to create anarchy over the electoral roll revision. He also alleged that Rahul Gandhi was spreading false information about the Election Commission's work.

BJP MP accuses CJP of attempting to create unrest

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Saturday accused CJP of attempting to create unrest in the national capital, claiming that the proposed protest was causing inconvenience to the public. He claimed that no protests were taking place in Delhi over any national issue, alleging that an attempt was being made to create an atmosphere of anarchy in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI in Siddharthnagar, Pal said, "There are no protests taking place in Delhi regarding any national issue... An attempt is being made to spread anarchy... CJP is trying to hold Delhi hostage over the SIR issue, causing inconvenience to the public.”

'Rahul Gandhi spreading lies'

He accused the Opposition of politicising the issue and alleged that Rahul Gandhi was spreading false information about the electoral revision. “The Election Commission is conducting a door-to-door survey. BLOs are visiting homes... if someone has passed away or is registered as a voter in two places, their names are being removed from the electoral roll... They (the opposition) are playing politics over this issue. Rahul Gandhi is trying to spread lies... that is why the people of the country are rejecting Rahul Gandhi,” he alleged.

Protest over electoral rolls revision

His remarks come as CJP has called for a protest today, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The proposed demonstration comes amid a political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over allegations of "vote chori" and the revision of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police continued to detain activists after informing them that there was no legal sanction for the protest.' CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the protest, claimed that Police detained him and his associates even as they deboarded the aircraft at Delhi Airport.