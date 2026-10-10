AAP MP Sanjay Singh slammed PM Modi, accusing the Centre of using police to protect a 'thief.' Ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police detained around 500 people and ramped up security across the national capital.

Sanjay Singh accuses PM Modi of shielding 'thief'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Centre of misusing law enforcement agencies to shield "a thief" ahead of the CJP's planned protest in the national capital. In a post on X, Singh questioned the widespread security deployment in the capital ahead of the demonstration. "Have you ever seen a thief given this much respect in any country? The police’s job is to catch thieves, but Modi has put the entire country’s police to work protecting one “thief.” Modi ji, what is your relationship with “Gyanu the thief”? Is it the “birds of a feather” kind of bond (literally, “thieves are cousins of one another”)? We fought the British before; now we will fight the thieves. #VoteChorGaddiChhod. See you at Jantar Mantar," Singh wrote.

Over 500 detained ahead of protest

Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained around 500 people who arrived in different groups from various locations ahead of the planned protest in the national capital, while nearly 50 people with criminal antecedents were also apprehended as part of preventive measures, officials said. "Around 500 people coming in different groups from various locations have been detained. In addition, nearly 50 anti-social elements with criminal antecedents have been picked up so that they do not disturb the atmosphere or incite trouble," Delhi Police said.

Extensive security measures in place

As part of the security arrangements, the New Delhi district has been divided into 20 operational zones, with dedicated detention centres established for each zone, police said. The security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incident during the demonstration, with police seeking to avoid a recurrence of the July 20 protests.

Unlike the arrangements made during the INDIA bloc protest, police teams have been authorised to carry lathis and batons. In view of alleged attempts to record and circulate videos portraying police personnel in a negative light, teams have been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters. Those detained are to be taken to six designated centres: Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, the Community Centre in Daulatpur and the Community Centre in Pandrawal. (ANI)