Kota: A Hub of Education, Energy, and Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised Kota's significance as a hub for education, energy, and heritage. In a video message during the ceremony, PM Modi added that the region produces electricity from multiple sources, including nuclear, coal, gas, and hydropower.

The Prime Minister praised the Hadoti region's rich heritage and traditional products, highlighting specialities like Kota Kachori and Kota Doria sarees. He also mentioned globally recognised materials such as Kota Stone and Sandstone. PM Modi added that the region's agricultural produce has gained international recognition, citing exports of local coriander and Bundi's Basmati rice.

PM Modi said, "Kota is not only a hub of education but also a major centre for energy. It is a unique region where electricity is generated from almost all sources, including nuclear, coal-based, gas, and water. The land of Hadoti is equally famous for its heritage. From the flavours of Kota Kachori and the elegance of Kota Doria sarees to the global recognition of Kota Stone and Sandstone, this region has made its mark worldwide. The aroma of local coriander and Bundi's Basmati rice has reached international markets. This region is known for its hard work, production, and potential. The new Kota airport will multiply this potential several times over."

A Centre of Faith and Wildlife Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Hadoti region as a centre of education, industry, enterprise, and faith, adding that devotees have visited sacred sites like Shri Mathuradhis Ji, Keshav Rai Patan, and Godavari Balaji Dham for centuries.

PM Modi highlighted the region's natural beauty, including the Chambal River view from Garadia Mahadev. He also mentioned wildlife sanctuaries like Mukundara Hills and Ramgarh Vishdhari, making the area a major wildlife tourism hub. "The land of Kota and Hadoti is also a significant centre for enterprise and faith. For centuries, devotees from across the country and the world have been visiting the sacred seat of Shri Mathuradhis Ji, the pilgrimage of Keshav Rai Patan, Khade Ganesh Ji Maharaj, and the Godavari Balaji Dham. The view of the Chambal from Garadia Mahadev leaves everyone spellbound. Wildlife sanctuaries like Mukundara Hills and Ramgarh Vishdhari make this region a major hub for wildlife tourism. Improved air connectivity will bring tourists from across India and the world, directly benefiting local youth, traders, and the economy," PM Modi added.

New Airport to Boost Regional Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the rapid progress in Rajasthan during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport, marking a significant milestone in the region's development. The airport, estimated to cost Rs 1,507 crore, is expected to boost connectivity, tourism, and economic growth in the Hadoti region. In a video message during the ceremony, PM Modi cited improvements in infrastructure, employment opportunities, and schemes for farmers and women.

The Prime Minister described the day as an important moment for the entire Hadoti region, which includes the districts of Kota, Bundi, Baran, and Jhalawar. He said the upcoming airport would significantly boost regional development in the years ahead.

Addressing Growth in Rajasthan's Industrial Capital

Kota, situated on the banks of the Chambal River, is recognised as the industrial capital of Rajasthan. In addition, Kota is renowned as the Educational Coaching Hub of India.

Kota's prominence in educational and industrial sectors makes the Greenfield Airport a critical infrastructure project, aimed at addressing the anticipated traffic growth in the region. (ANI)