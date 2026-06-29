HM Amit Shah called Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring central support for the flood-hit Dhemaji district. The first wave of floods has affected over 22,000 people across six districts, causing a railway bridge collapse and widespread damage.

Centre Assures Support for Flood-Hit Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a phone call with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, taking cognisance of the flood situation in Dhemaji district of the state.

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CM Sarma shared a post on 'X' and informed about the development. He briefed Shah about the relief and rehabilitation measures being taken by the state government to tackle the situation and informed him that the Union Home Minister assured him of all the possible assistance and support from the Centre in the matter. "I thank Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah for his phone call and enquiring about the flood situation in Dhemaji. I have briefed him on the relief and rehabilitation measures presently underway. He has also assured us all possible support and assistance from the Government of India to deal with this situation," he said.

Over 22,000 People Affected Across Six Districts

The first wave of floods in Assam has affected over 22,000 people across six districts, following continuous heavy rainfall in the state and the neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

Railway Bridge Collapses in Dhemaji

A railway bridge over the Simen river in Assam's Dhemaji district partially collapsed, a Northeast Frontier Railway official said on Sunday. The collapse occured due to heavy rainfall and the erosion of the riverbank.

According to an official statement by the Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO, on account of excessive rainfall of more than 110 mm in and around Dhemaji district of Assam and subsequent flooding and bank erosions affecting the railway bridge, the section between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations has been suspended for train operation.

ASDMA Reports Widespread Damage

According to the data released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 22,124 people have been hit by the deluge in the districts of Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur, and Kokrajhar. Dhemaji remains the worst-affected district, where 15,483 people are currently reeling under the impact of the rising water levels.

The statement also said that the floodwaters have submerged 96 villages and destroyed approximately 1,690 hectares of crop area.

Incessant rainfall has also caused the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries to swell. The ASDMA report highlighted that the water level of the Disang River is currently flowing above the danger level mark at Nanglamuraghat in the Sivasagar district.

Beyond the human impact, the current wave of floods has also impacted 48,199 animals.

Earlier, a railway bridge over the Simen river in Assam's Dhemaji district partially collapsed, a Northeast Frontier Railway official confirmed. (ANI)