BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan slammed Rahul Gandhi as a 'perpetual escapist' for abandoning national duties. The attack follows 'Rahul Gandhi Missing' posters in Delhi, with the BJP accusing him of skipping Parliament for foreign trips.

BJP calls Rahul a 'perpetual escapist'

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he has repeatedly abandoned his responsibilities to the nation. The criticism follows the appearance of "Rahul Gandhi Missing" posters across Delhi, which Kesavan claimed were regarding Gandhi's habitual absence from critical parliamentary and budget sessions in favour of travelling abroad.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "Rahul Gandhi's dismal track record of perennially being missing in action only goes on to show that Rahul Gandhi is a perpetual escapist who has repeatedly shirked and abandoned his duties and responsibilities toward our nation and our people."

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Kesavan further accused Rahul Gandhi of disregarding democratic institutions and parliamentary processes, alleging that Gandhi has often remained absent during crucial legislative proceedings. "Rahul Gandhi is a habitual offender when it comes to disrespecting our democratic traditions and processes, because even when important Parliament or budget sessions were underway, Rahul Gandhi has chosen to go abroad," Kesavan added.

'Missing' posters spark more criticism

Meanwhile, on Sunday, amid the Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his reported foreign visits, posters describing the Congress leader as "missing" appeared in several parts of the national capital.

Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi in a post on X, referring to him as "Gumshuda Lapata MIA Rahul Baba" and "Leader of Paryatan."

In another 'X' post, Poonawalla contrasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work record with Rahul Gandhi's reported foreign trips. "Prime Minister Modi has been in work mode. He has spent almost 9,000 days as Chief Minister and Prime Minister without taking a holiday. Rahul Gandhi has vacation mode. He spends crores on holidays every year. Rahul is the Leader of Paryatan," Poonawalla said.

CPI(M) defends Rahul's foreign visits

On the other hand, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby defended Rahul Gandhi amid the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) criticism over his reported foreign visits, saying there was "nothing wrong" with travelling abroad and drawing a comparison with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's overseas tours.

Speaking to ANI on posters describing Rahul Gandhi as "missing" that appeared in parts of the national capital, MA Baby said Gandhi, as the Leader of the Opposition and a senior Congress leader, was free to undertake foreign visits. "Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition. He is a very important leader of the Congress party. He sometimes visits foreign countries, and there is nothing wrong with that," the CPI(M) leader said. (ANI)