A Zomato customer recently abandoned a complaint after an artificial intelligence chatbot repeatedly failed to validate his submitted photos. This frustrating experience has reignited online debates regarding the heavy reliance on automated customer service within food delivery platforms.

A Zomato customer’s frustrating experience with the platform’s AI-powered customer support has sparked a conversation online after he questioned why the chatbot was unable to validate photos submitted as proof of his complaint.

The man took to social media to share his experience, highlighting the difficulty he faced while trying to resolve the issue through Zomato’s automated support system. According to his account, the AI bot repeatedly failed to accept or validate the photographs he had provided, leaving him unable to move forward with the complaint.

After trying to get the issue resolved, he eventually said he “had to give up”, drawing attention to the challenges customers can face when automated systems are unable to understand or process a specific problem.

Check the viral post here:

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The post comes amid wider discussion around the increasing use of artificial intelligence and automation in food-delivery customer support. Zomato has been expanding automation through its in-house Nugget platform. Recent reporting said Nugget has handled more than 2.2 billion conversations, with around 85 per cent automation coverage across teams.

The incident also comes against a backdrop of customer complaints about chatbot-based support. Earlier, a viral post by former Zomato team member Ravi Sutanjani criticised the company’s customer service and said connecting with a human agent had become “nearly impossible.” Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal responded to that post, saying, “This is not by design and I would love to get to the bottom of this.”

Moneycontrol has similarly reported that customers using AI-led support on food-delivery platforms have described automated systems as rigid and difficult to escalate when preset responses fail to resolve their problems.

In the latest case, the customer’s post questioning Zomato’s AI bot has once again brought attention to the balance between automation and human assistance in customer service. The company has responded to the viral complaint, adding another chapter to the ongoing online debate over AI-powered support.