Kolkata Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast For Rest of September? Check
Kolkata Weather Update: A depression over the South Myanmar coast will likely reach the Northeast Bay of Bengal through the Andaman Sea. The sea will turn rough, but Bengal will not see any heavy rain
Kolkata Weather
The depression from the South Myanmar coast has reached the Andaman Sea. The latest weather forecast shows it might move towards the Northeast Bay of Bengal. Bengal will not face any direct impact from this. The state will not get any heavy rain until Sunday.
Met Office
The Met office predicts light rain in the upper districts of North Bengal and a few scattered places in South Bengal. Kolkata and its nearby areas will experience a rise in temperature. High humidity will make the weather quite uncomfortable.
Coast
The sea will remain rough along the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts. Wind speeds can reach 45 to 65 kmph over the Northeast and East Central Bay of Bengal. Coastal fishermen do not have any general warning right now. However, authorities have asked them not to venture deep into the Northeast and East Central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday and Wednesday.
South Bengal
South Bengal will see partly cloudy skies for these two days. Scattered thunderstorms might happen in a few areas. The chances of rain will slowly go down. The region has a very low chance of rain until Sunday.
Thunderstorm
Scattered thunderstorms might occur on Tuesday. The chances of rain will decrease gradually. The state has almost no chance of heavy rain this week. A few places might just get light rain. Tuesday will record a minimum temperature of around 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum of around 33 degrees Celsius. The Met office says the temperature will remain similar for the next few days.
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