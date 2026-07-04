Nagpur Police arrested a woman for allegedly hiring contract killers to murder her husband over domestic disputes. She reportedly paid Rs 1 lakh for the murder. One accomplice is also in custody, while police are searching for two more suspects.

Nagpur Police's Crime Branch have arrested a woman for allegedly hiring contract killers to murder her husband following domestic disputes. Another accused has also been arrested, while police are searching for two others allegedly involved in the case.

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According to police, the victim, 45-year-old Ganesh Borkar, was attacked with sharp weapons near Bhandewadi on the night of July 2 while returning home from a tea stall. He died at the spot.

Police Investigation and Arrest

A case of murder was registered at Bhandewadi Police Station based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother. During the investigation, Crime Branch worked jointly with Bhandewadi Police and analysed technical evidence, local intelligence and statements of family members.

Police said suspicion fell on the victim's wife after investigators learned of frequent marital disputes and alleged threats issued by her in the past.

Contract Killing Details Emerge

Police identified the accused as Manisha Borkar (37). During questioning, she allegedly confessed to planning the murder. According to investigators, she had been living separately with her children following domestic disputes and had allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh to contract killers to kill her husband. Police said Rs 50,000 was paid in advance, while the remaining amount was to be paid after the murder was carried out.

Manisha Borkar and 29-year-old Abhijit Sakhare have been arrested in connection with the case. Police said two other accused, identified as Rohit Borkar and a juvenile, are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them.

Victim's Criminal Background

According to police, the deceased had a criminal record and was facing 18 criminal cases, including charges related to attempt to murder, illegal liquor activities and other offences.

Police said the investigation is continuing to establish the role of all those involved in the alleged conspiracy and to apprehend the remaining accused. Further legal proceedings are underway.