Good news in the case of the missing Kozhikode Medical College student. The young woman has been traced after she contacted her family with a phone call from Thane, Maharashtra, bringing relief after days of concern over her disappearance.

Kozhikode: There's finally an update on the medical student who went missing from Kozhikode Medical College. The young woman called her family from Thane railway station in Maharashtra. Following the call, the police and her relatives have left for Thane.

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U. Amritha, a student at the medical college and a native of Mannarkkad in Palakkad, was reported missing from her hostel the other day. She had apparently told her friends she was going to see a doctor, but then disappeared.

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Her classmates mentioned that Amritha had been under a lot of mental stress lately because of her exams. The initial police investigation found that Amritha had reached Kozhikode railway station. They also got a lead that she had boarded a train heading towards Kannur around 3 PM yesterday. Based on this information, the police, with help from the Railway Police, expanded their search to other stations, which finally led to them tracing the student.

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