With Moon in sight, ISRO now aims for the Sun; all you need to know about Aditya-L1

As per information provided by ISRO, the satellite will be positioned in a halo orbit within the Sun-Earth system, situated approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth. This strategic placement will offer an enhanced vantage point to observe solar phenomena and their impact on space weather patterns in real-time.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday (August 14) unveiled images of Aditya L-1, marking India's first dedicated space-based observatory aimed at studying the Sun. Set to be launched in the first week of September, Aditya L-1 will play a crucial role in enhancing our understanding of solar behavior, particularly during solar flares.

Weighing around 1500 kg, the satellite is scheduled to be launched aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The primary objective of this mission is to closely monitor the Sun, shedding light on the intricate dynamics of solar activities and their implications.

In its upcoming mission, the spacecraft is set to carry seven distinct payloads that will facilitate the observation of various solar layers, including the photosphere and chromosphere, as well as the outermost layers of the Sun, as detailed on the ISRO website.

The Sun, with an estimated age of around 4.5 billion years, stands as a luminous and scorching sphere comprised mainly of hydrogen and helium gases. Positioned approximately 150 million kilometers away from Earth, the Sun serves as the lifeblood of our solar system, providing the essential energy that sustains life on our planet.

The Sun's immense gravitational force binds together all the celestial bodies within the solar system, playing a pivotal role in maintaining its equilibrium. Deep within the Sun's core, temperatures soar to astonishing heights of up to 15 million degrees Celsius. In this core, an extraordinary process known as nuclear fusion occurs, generating the colossal energy that fuels the Sun and, consequently, our solar system.

At the Sun's visible surface, termed the photosphere, temperatures are relatively cooler, hovering around 5,500 degrees Celsius. This multifaceted interplay of temperature variations and nuclear reactions within the Sun collectively drive the dynamics that define the behavior of this luminous celestial entity.

India's Chandrayaan-3 is swiftly approaching its encounter with the South Pole of the moon, scheduled for August 23, 2023. In close succession, the Indian space agency is preparing to launch a sophisticated robotic satellite weighing nearly 1500 kilograms, aimed at maintaining a constant vigil over the Sun.

This significant endeavor marks India's inaugural dedicated mission focused on monitoring the Sun, particularly aiming to comprehend the behavior of the Sun during heightened activity. The development of this solar observatory project incurred an expenditure of Rs 400 crores.

The spacecraft will be strategically positioned in a halo orbit encircling the Lagrange point 1 (L1) within the Sun-Earth system, at a distance of approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. This orbiting configuration around the L1 point furnishes the distinct advantage of uninterrupted solar observation, devoid of any interference from occultation or eclipses.

By harnessing this orbit, scientists can closely monitor solar activities and their consequent impact on space weather, providing valuable real-time insights.