    Uttarakhand rains: Dehradun Defence College building in Maldevta collapses amid downpour (WATCH)

    The continuous downpour has engulfed various districts of Uttarakhand, causing floods and waterlogging. The city of Dehradun, in particular, has been severely affected by waterlogging as the rain persists.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    Amid relentless rainfall in Uttarakhand, the Dehradun Defence College building situated in Maldevta suffered a collapse on Monday, resembling the swift tumble of a house of cards. The continuous downpour has engulfed various districts of Uttarakhand, causing floods and waterlogging. The city of Dehradun, in particular, has been severely affected by waterlogging as the rain persists. Numerous residences and vehicles have found themselves partially submerged.

    In another unfortunate incident, Pipalkoti in Chamoli district experienced a cloud burst, resulting in extensive destruction.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) took action on Sunday by issuing a red alert, predicting heavy rainfall coupled with lightning across six districts of the state over the next twenty-four hours.

    The forecast also includes a prediction of highly intense rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and spells of extreme intensity at isolated locations in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar.

